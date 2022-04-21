Bureau County Genealogical Society to have April 28 meeting at Tiskilwa’s Museum on Main

The Bureau County Genealogical Society invites the community to a meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 to the Museum on Main located at 110 E. Main Street in Tiskilwa.

During this meeting, museum director Cecille Gerber will focus on displays of particular interest to genealogy enthusiasts.

Tiskilwa’s collection includes an alphabetical file of photo portraits of local residents as well as photographs of homes, farms, and businesses that may hold clues to an ancestor’s life and lifestyle.

There is no admission fee for the program and the building is handicapped accessible. For any questions call (815) 879-3133.