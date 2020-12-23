Spring Valley receives $110,000 in grant funding to support small businesses

The city of Spring Valley was awarded $110,741 in one of the last rounds of the Local CURE Economic Support Program to be used for grants for eligible Spring Valley small businesses affected by COVID-19.

Applicants for the grants must be submitted for approval no later than noon on Dec. 29, per requirements.

The city understands the short turnaround, but wanted to spread word to give business owners an opportunity to take advantage of additional funding.

This funding can be provided to bars, restaurants, personal care services, video gaming and limited retail shops that have experienced significant disruption or temporary closure attributable to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The economic support grants will reimburse costs associated with the costs of mortgage/rent and/or utilities for a maximum three-month period, between March 1 and Dec. 30 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses excluded from additional funding include a private club or business that limits memberships for reasons other than capacity, a government-owned business entity or a business engaged in pyramid sales.

Sizes of reimbursement will vary in size but will not exceed $5,000 per business that applies.

For an application and a full list of exclusions, eligibility and the complete application, visit the Spring Valley website here.