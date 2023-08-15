Exhibitors: Get your booth for the Sauk Senior Showcase

Here is your invitation to exhibit at the 2023 Sauk Valley Senior Showcase! Join us Tuesday, October 3 from 10 am-2 pm at the Northland Mall in Sterling, IL. Meet face-to-face with seniors who are anxious to learn about your products and services. Don’t miss this opportunity to reserve your booth for this popular annual event! Participation deadline is September 18, 2023.

For more information and to reserve your space, click on the link below. You may print out and mail the registration form along with payment, OR call or email to reserve your booth.

CLICK HERE FOR EXHIBITOR INFORMATION