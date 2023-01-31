Bureau County’s Farm Family of the Month Contest

WE ARE LOOKING FOR FARM FAMILIES IN THE BUREAU COUNTY AREA!

Are you a farm family in the Bureau County area? Do you know of a farm family? Enter today or nominate the family into our Farm Family of the Month contest. Each month through summer, we will select a farm family of the month to win a $25 gift card. Then in August, each winning farm family will be featured on a voting ballot to win the honor of being named the Bureau County Republican Farm Family of the Year. The Farm Family of the Year and all the monthly Farm Families will be featured in a Bureau County Republican pull-out section in the Fall. Don’t miss this great opportunity to honor the hard-working farm families of Bureau County!

To enter (or nominate) a farm family, please submit the following:

Picture of the farm family

Farm Family Name

Location: Where do they farm in Bureau County?

What do they farm?

Why are they being nominated?

We look forward to meeting our Farm Families of the Bureau County! Best of luck!

ENTER HERE

Thank you to our special sponsor:

Eureka Savings Bank