Softball: Early-inning runs help Rock Falls win big over Bureau Valley

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls softball team hit the ball early and often Saturday afternoon against visiting Bureau Valley, racking up 16 total hits and scoring 10 runs between the second and third innings before winning 11-2.
In the bottom of the first, the Rockets threatened to take the lead right away, loading the bases with two outs in the inning, as Katie Thatcher drew a walk, and Zoe Morgan and Abby Whiles both singled to left field.
But Bureau Valley pitcher Tyra Sayler averted the danger with a strikeout.
The Storm carried their positive momentum into the top of the second, taking a 1-0 lead. Kalee Carlson led off the inning with a single to right field, Kyra Stoller and Liana Ledergerber grounded out in consecutive at-bats to move Carlson over to third, and Addison Hicks plated Carlson with a single to left field.
But the momentum shift would be short-lived.
In the bottom of the second, Rock Falls scored five runs to take control. Rylee Johnson started the rally with a leadoff single to second base, then Taylor Reyna crushed a two-run home run to center field for a 2-1 Rockets lead.
“Taylor’s home run was so nice. We were down by one, and her hitting that home run I think just gave us a huge boost,” Rock Falls infielder Brooke Howard said. “And our hitting, ever since then, we all just strung hits together.”
“I think [Taylor’s home run] got us going a lot,” Zoe Morgan added. “And then our bats came alive and we executed from there.”
Olivia Osborne, Howard and Maddison Morgan singled in the next three at-bats to load the bases, and Thatcher reached on catcher’s interference to score Osborne. With the bases still loaded and a 3-1 lead, Zoe Morgan delivered a two-run single to short, scoring Howard and Maddison Morgan.
“I think [this game] just showed us that we can hit, even if we’re down in the game,” Howard said. “We can always come back and hit, and take the lead again.”
Bureau Valley turned a double play to end the inning, but it still found itself in a hole early, down 5-1.
The Rock Falls defense turned in three quick flyouts in the top of the third before its offense tacked on five more insurance runs in the bottom of the inning. Johnson led off again with a single, Reyna doubled off the right-field fence to score Johnson, and Maddison Morgan reached first on a fielder’s choice. Thatcher followed with a double deep into center field, scoring Howard, then Zoe Morgan grounded a two-run single to right field to plate Maddison Morgan and Thatcher.
“I feel like once we get those high-scoring innings, I feel like it really just proves to us that we know we can hit, and we just need to be confident,” Reyna said. “I feel like confidence is a big thing on this team.”
Down 10-1, with one out in the inning, the Storm made a pitching change, subbing Madison Smith for Sayler.
Smith started with a strikeout, then Teague singled before Johnson grounded out to end the inning.
In the top of the fourth, Darla Kepner hammered a solo home run to center field, cutting the Bureau Valley deficit to 10-2, but that was all the offense the Storm could muster.
In the bottom of the sixth, Rock Falls added one final run, as Johnson doubled, reached third on an error, and Reyna grounded out to plate Johnson for an 11-2 lead.
“Too many mental mistakes, I think. We gave them too many extra outs,” Bureau Valley coach Greg Sayler said. “We had some dropped balls, some infield errors. A lot of things didn’t go our way today. I thought we made some solid contact, hitting balls right at them, but we gotta clean up the extra outs. Once we get one, it kind of snowballs into two or three.
“We’ll pick ourselves up and see how we respond on Monday.”
Howard went 4 for 4 to lead Rock Falls, and Reyna was 2 for 4, including a two-run home run, with four RBIs. Zoe Morgan finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs, and Thatcher drove in three runs. Johnson went 3 for 4 and scored a team-high three runs for the Rockets.
Whiles threw a complete game for the win, allowing eight hits and two runs, striking out three without a walk.
Sayler and Carlson each went 2 for 3 to lead Bureau Valley, with Kepner adding the solo home run and Hicks driving in a run.
Sayler took the loss, going 2 1/3 innings in the circle. Smith pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief, surrendering three hits, one run and one walk, while striking out one.