BCR 2023 Volleyball preview capsules

Bureau Valley
Coach: Saige Barnett (1st year)
Last season’s record: 15-20 (7-5 TRAC East)
Top returners: Kate Salisbury, sr., S; Emma Stabler, sr., OH
Key newcomers: Kinley Canady, jr., MB/OH; Taylor Neuhalfen, jr., OPP/OH
Worth noting: There is a new, but familiar face leading the Storm charges this fall with the return of BV alum Saige Barnett as coach. She succeeds the coach she played for, Caitlyn DeMay, who resigned after seven seasons. The new Storm coach said she will lean on the seasoned seniors to lead the team and get them where they want to be. “They bring confidence and a mentality of ‘I’ve been here before.’ The ball moves much faster at the varsity level so having these girls that have experienced that before is going to be very beneficial to the juniors this season. They’re also able to bring another level of competitiveness.’ ... Salisbury was a First Team All-BCR, Three Rivers East All-Conference setter, dishing out 445 assists (5.4) and serving up 109 points with 22 aces. Stabler (116 kills, 126 points, 23 aces) earned Second Team BCR and Three Rivers East honors. They are joined by returning seniors Callie Michlig (DS) and Katelyn Stoller (DS) and classmate Mattie Michlig, who returns after two years in golf. The Storm also look for contributions from juniors Bella Birkey (MB), Landry Hitzler (DS), Lesleigh Maynard (DS), Carly Reglin (S), Madison Smith (MB/OH) and Emma Stull (MB). “I’m looking forward to the upcoming season and after spending the summer getting to know the girls in the program, I am fully confident that they are going to show up every night and leave their best efforts on the court,” Barnett said. “This group of girls are competitors. They are ready to get to work and become better people and volleyball players every single day. I am really looking forward to being a part of this team’s success - there is a ton of talent in this group and I know that they are going to continue to get better as the season progresses.” ... Barnett will make her coaching debut Tuesday, Aug. 22 when the Storm host Wethersfield at the Storm Cellar.
Hall
Coach: Carolyn Foster (2nd year)
Last year’s record: 7-24 (1-13 TRAC East)
Top returners: Taylor Coutts, sr. S/RH; Haylie Pellegrini, sr., OH; Kennedy Wozniak, jr., OH; Evey Meyer, sr., DS; Cecelia Verucchi, sr., DS; Mya McLaughlin, sr., MH
Key newcomers: Ella Sterling, jr., MH; Morgan Hoscheid, jr., S/RH; Ellie Brooks, jr., DS
Worth noting: The Red Devils are looking to improve in Foster’s second season after going 7-24 overall and 1-13 in the Three Rivers East last fall. Hall has a variety of hitters who will contribute in Wozniak, Pellegrini, Sterling, McLaughlin, Coutts and Hoscheid, who also will set along with Coutts. “Our offense has stepped up,” Foster said. “I can’t wait to see what more they can do as the season progresses.” Foster said the Red Devils may go without a libero. “We have amazing defensive players,” Foster said. “Defense has been a big part of our growth this past year and will continue to help us.” ... Senior members include Sophie Delphi, Hannah Vanaman and Shanaya Grisham with Ashland Hansen, Natalie Eltrevoog, Bella Templeton and Dani Zeglis rounding out the junior class. ... The Hall volleyballers will make their season debut at home Monday vs. Seneca.
Princeton
Coach: Andy Puck (22nd year)
Last season’s record: 12-19 (8-4 TRAC East)
Top returners: Natasha Faber-Fox, sr., S; Miyah Fox, sr., L; Chrissy Sierens, sr., MH; Ellie Harp, jr., OH
Key newcomers: Karsyn Brucker, jr., Opp; Keighley Davis, so., MH; Caroline Keutzer, so., OH
Worth noting: The 2023 Tigresses will be very young and inexperienced team with only three seniors. However, they will be “very athletic,” Puck said. In her varsity debut, Faber-Fox delivered with an area-best 466 assists (7.0) along with 178 digs, 171 points and 27 aces a year ago. Fox led the Tigresses in the back row with 327 digs (4.6) and serving with 194 points (2.7) and 33 aces (0.46). Both were named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference and All-BCR. Sierens was ranked among the area leaders with 0.21 blocks a set. ... Juniors Kelsea Klingenburg (DS) and Mia Buccini (DS) both saw varsity time last year. They’ll be joined by classmates Brucker, Mariska Mount (MB/Opp), Ella Kinnamon (S) and Paige Jesse (DS). Sophomores Kathy Maciczak (MB/OPP), Davis (MH) and Keutzer (OH) are being brought up to provide roster depth and to contribute. “We expect a lot from our returning players who saw significant playing time last year. We have had a solid summer that showed some great potential for the upcoming season,” Puck said. PHS will open the season Tuesday, Aug. 22 at LaSalle-Peru. ... The Tigresses had their first losing season last year since going 13-22 in 2014, just the second under Puck in 21 years. ... PHS marks the 50th anniversary of its program with the first team taking the floor in 1973 following the passing of Title IX the year before. ... Sophomore Keely Lawson, who was a second team all-area player last year, has transferred to PHS from Bureau Valley, but will be ineligible to play until next year.
LaMoille
Coach: Erin Bennett (1st year)
Last season’s record: 3-26 (1-8 Little 10)
Top returners: Sadie Quest, jr., S/RH; Nataliegh Wamhoff, sr., OH
Key newcomers: Aubrey Sadnick, fr., DS; Chloe Williams, fr., S/RH
Worth noting: Bennett, a 2015 graduate of LaMoille High School takes over as head coach. Another LHS alum, Erika Kleckner (2012), will be her assistant. “We are very excited about this year’s season,” Bennett said. “We have a young group of girls this season with an enormous amount of potential and skill. We are still working on the best placement for each player that will best benefit the team. We look forward to building and expanding our skills on the volleyball court this year.” ... Along with Quest and Wamhoff, the Lions return juniors Claire Lovgren (MH), Olivia Sadnick (OH), and sophomores Taylor Wamhoff (DS), Grace Kelley (MH) and Ella Ryan (DS). They will joined by the freshmen, Aubrey Sadnick (DS) and Chloe Williams (S/RS). ... The Lions will open the season at home Tuesday against Henry at 5:30 p.m.
St. Bede
Coach: Abbi Bosnich (4th year)
Last year’s record: 14-23 (5-7 TRAC East)
Top returners: Ali Bosnich, sr., MH; Johnna Bogatitus, sr., OH; Reagan Stoudt, sr., RS; Ella Hermes, sr., L; Ella Mudge, sr., DS; Sadie Koehler, jr., S; Amanda Wojcik, sr., OH; Aubree Acuncius, Sr., S; Bella Pinter, sr., RS; Milana Gayan, sr., RS;
Key newcomers: Ashlyn Ehm, jr, MH; Quinn McClain, jr., OH
Worth noting: The Bruins will bring an experienced roster as they enter the Tri-County Conference this season after leaving the Three Rivers. “Moving to a new conference, I think we’re in a little bit of a different goal-setting stage because we don’t always know all of our opponents as we did when we were in the old conference,” Abbi Bosnich said. “We’d like to be at the top of our conference and definitely make it back to a regional final and hopefully come out with a win. And ultimately, (our goal) is just to continue to build our team chemistry. I’m super excited to see how the season goes for us because they’re great athletes and great young women.” ... Ali Bosnich and Ella Hermes were first team all-conference picks last year. Ali Bosnich was fifth in the area in kills (2.7 per set) and tied for second in blocks (0.7 per set), while Hermes led the area in aces (0.8 per set) and was second in digs (5 per set). “Ali Bosnich is a three-year starter for us,” Abbi Bosnich said. “She was our leader in kills and blocks last year. She brings quite a bit of knowledge to the front row. Ella was our leader in digs last year and our leader in aces. It’s good to have her back.” Acuncius returns after missing most of last season with a broken foot. She was a varsity setter as a sophomore. “I’m looking forward to her being back on the court and having the ability to play the game rather than just seeing it from the sidelines and leading that way,” Abbi Bosnich said. “She’s done a great job in practice bringing the team to another level and being a true leader on the court. It’s very nice to have her back.” Wojcik filled in at setter last season but moves to outside hitter this year. ... The Bruins will open the season at home Tuesday vs. El Paso-Gridley.
Others
Amboy: Sophomore Jillian Anderson is representing Ohio on a Clippers team coming off an 8-24 campaign.
Princeton Christian Academy: PCA is starting up a brand new high school program this fall. Team members include seniors Natalie Richey and Beth Freeman, juniors Brooke Clausen, Ava Clausen and Brylee Campbell, sophomore Sasha Crew and freshman Preisleigh Morrissey. They are coached by Kami Hieronymus.