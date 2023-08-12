Women’s golf: Past champions head up IVWGI field

There will be no shortage of past champions in the 64th annual IVWGI at Wyaton Hills Golf Course in Princeton on Sunday.
The field features four of the last six individual winners - Kirsten McLendon of Deer Park (2022), Cheri Russell of Morris Country Club (2016, 2019) and Carol Towne of Wyaton Hills (2018).
Russell, who also won in her debut in 2010, will pair up with McClendon in the last foursome of the day with Julie Schmidt of Deer Park and Shelly Felse of Prophet Hills, teeing off at 9:40 a.m.
Other golfers in the championship flight are Shelly Skinner (Earlville), Kelly Buck (Prophet Hills) and Dee Piercy (Deer Park) at 9:20 a.m. and Donna Moore and Karen Wiersema of Prophet Hills and Crissy Allison of Spring Creek at 9:30 a.m.
There will be 32 golfers representing eight area clubs, including Edgewood Park and Eastwood (Streator).
Wyaton Hills won the last time it hosted the tournament in 2018, led by Towne’s individual championship. The home team will be well represented with Anna Flaig, Nancy Bland, Nancy Pierson, Deb Maritz, Ann Lusher, Mary Stander, Carolyn Barkley, Karen Towns and Towne.
There will be 18 holes played Sunday with all golfers going off on hole No. 1 beginning at 8 a.m.
In addition to the A, B, and C flights, there will be divisions for seniors and super seniors.
Here are a look at tee times:
B Flight
8 a.m. - Ann Lusher (WH), Lana Atkinson (DP), Deb Maritz (WH)
8:10 a.m. - Karen Towns (WH), Lisa Fahrion (DP), Anna Flaig (WH), Kim Muscato (EW)
C Flight
8:20 a.m. - Debbie Sweeden (DP), Bernadette Savitch (SC), Mary Stander (WH)
8:30 a.m. - Jan Booker (DP), Carolyn Barkley (WH), Nancy Bland (WH)
A Flight
8:40 a.m. - Bonnier Marusich (SC), Corrie Zschieche-Kelly (PH), Karen Slatterry (M)
8:50 a.m. - Carol Towne (WH), Mary Scheri (SC), Margie Sommers (PH)
9:00 a.m. - Alicia Yuvan (SC), Nancy Pierson (WH), Deb Harris (PH)
Championship Flight
9:20 a.m. - Shelly Skinner (Earlville), Kelly Buck (PH), Dee Piercy (DP)
9:30 a.m. - Donna Moore (PH), Karen Wiersema (PH), Crissy Allison (SC)
9:40 a.m. - Julie Schmidt (DP), Shelly Felse (PH), Cheri Russell (M), Kirstern McClendon (DP)