August 12, 2023
Boys golf: 5 BCR area golfers to watch

By Kevin Hieronymus
Hall sophomore Landen Plym is the 2022 BCR Male Golfer of the Year.

Hall junior Landen Plym is the reigning BCR Male Golfer of the Year (Mike Vaughn)

Here are five golfers to watch this fall:

Wyatt Novotny (Bureau Valley, So.): Novotny’s star shined brightly as a freshman, shooting a team-best average of 40. He shot an 87 to help the Storm to a third-place finish in the St. Bede Regional and led the Storm with an 85 at sectional at TPC John Deere Run.

Tyson Phillips (Princeton, Sr.) - Philips, who averaged an 45.8 as junior, came on strong in the postseason, shooting an 85 (16th place) to qualify for 2A sectionals at the Geneseo Regional. In the Bartonville Sectional he led the Tigers with an 87 at Coyote Creek Golf Course.

Princeton junior Tyson Phillips (Brian Hoxsey)

Landen Plym (Hall/Jr.) - The reigning BCR Golfer of the Year has two more seasons to shine for the Red Devils. He averaged 38.1 a year ago, the top average in the area for the second time. He shot an 80 at sectional to qualify for State for the first time and was the regional medalist on his home course, shooting a 78 at Spring Creek.

Logan Potthoff (St. Bede, Sr.) - The last of the Potthoff brothers to play for the Bruins, the St. Bede swinger returns as the top returning golfer (45.12) from last year’s regional champions.

Ryan Slingsby (St. Bede, Sr.) - The senior swinger averaged 48.18 for the Bruins last season, contributing an 89 to the winning scorecard for the regional crown at Spring Creek.

