Women’s golf: Wyaton Hills looks for some more home cooking in the IVWGI

The Wyaton Hills ladies remember what happened the last time they hosted the Illinois Valley Women’s Golf Invitational.
They hope history repeats.
The Princeton club will host the IVWGI for the first time since 2018 on Sunday, Aug. 15. Five years ago, the Wyaton Hills women captured the championship on its home course behind individual medalist Carol Towne.
Longtime Wyaton Hills owner Max Halberg and committee member Karen Towns are excited to bring the tournament back to Wyaton.
“Yeah, it gives a little home course advantage, because of the hills. A lot of them aren’t used to the hills and that kind of messes them up,” Halberg said.
“It is fun to be playing this tournament at our home course. Our course is challenging, but we all love it or we wouldn’t keep coming back,” Towns said.
“Last time we hosted we had the champion, and several golfers placed in all the flights, along with the gross team trophy. Hoping for a repeat in 2023.”
The tournament was formed in 1958 designed for all clubs within a 60-mile radius of the old South Bluff Country Club in Peru, the original host. June Anderson of Mendota won the first three tournaments and six of the first seven.
“When Mary (Dagraedt) and Kathy Potthoff started it, the idea was to promote women’s golf. That’s what we’re doing,” Halberg said.
Winning the title again won’t be an easy task for Wyaton Hills. Deer Park is the defending champion and Prophet Hills and Spring Creek won the title the previous two years.
Other participating clubs are Edgewood, Earlville, Morris and Streator.
The field for the 64th annual IVWGI features the last six individual champions, including a pair of two-timers - Kirsten McLendon of Deer Park (2022), Cathy Verhulst of Prophet Hills (2021, 2017), Cheri Russell of Morris (2019, 2016) and Towne (2018). Russell also won in her debut in 2010 at Oak Ridge.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 32 women signed up. Wyaton Hills will be well represented with more than a fourth of the field with nine golfers - Anna Flaig, Nancy Bland, Nancy Pierson, Deb Maritz, Ann Lusher, Mary Stander, Carolyn Barkley, Towns and Towne.
There will be 18 holes played Sunday with all golfers going off on hole No. 1 beginning at 8 a.m., Halberg said.
In addition to the A, B, and C flights, there will be divisions for seniors and super seniors.
Towns said the tournament committee, including Maritz, Stander and Max and Linda Halberg, has been working out all the details to ensure a good day.
“It takes many hands to run a successful tournament and we are working diligently to provide this experience for the ladies of the Illinois Valley,” she said. “As a host club you are responsible for organizing the information from the clubs regarding participation. Prior to the event the IVWGI Secretary (Kathy Potthoff of Spring Creek) will be pairing the players according to their flights.
“We, as the hosts will also be responsible for the rules/regulations, so the golfers will all be aware of the course rules prior to playing the tournament.”