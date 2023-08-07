Volleyball: Bureau County players to watch for the 2023 season

Here are five area volleyball players to watch as the new volleyball season tips off:
Ali Bosnich (St. Bede/Sr., MH)
The First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference middle hitter put down 218 kills (2.7 per set) with 53 blocks (0.66) to lead the Bedans at the net last year.
Taylor Coutts (Hall/Sr.)
A Second Team All-Three Rivers East setter, Coutts had an all-around game for the Devils with 194 assists (3.1), 153 digs (2.5), 119 points (1.9), 30 aces (0.48) and 16 blocks (0.30).
Natasha Faber-Fox (Princeton/Sr.)
In her first year at the varsity level, Faber-Fox shined with an area-best 466 assists (7.0) along with 178 digs, 171 points and 27 aces. She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.
Ella Hermes (St. Bede/Sr.)
The First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference libero was the area’s best defender with 521 digs (5.0) last year and served up an area-best 232 points (2.8) and 64 aces (0.76). She was named the 2022-23 BCR Female Athlete of the Year.
Kate Salisbury (Bureau Valley/Sr.)
The Storm setter earned First Team All-Three Rivers East All-Conference honors while dishing out 445 assists (5.4) and serving up 109 points with 22 aces.
Keep an eye on: Kinley Canady (Jr., OH), Ashlyn Ehm (St. Bede, Jr./MH), Miyah Fox (Princeton, Sr./L), Ellie Harp (Princeton, Jr./OH), Taylor Neuhalfen (Jr., OH), Haylie Pellegrini (Hall, Sr./DS), Sadie Quest (LaMoille, Jr.), Chrissy Sierens (Princeton, Sr./MH), Emma Stabler (BV, Sr./OH), Amanda Wojick (St. Bede, Sr./OH), Kennedy Wozniak (Hall, Jr./OH).