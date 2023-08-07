August 07, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesFriday Night DriveNewsletterStarved Rock CountryEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Volleyball: Bureau County players to watch for the 2023 season

By Kevin Hieronymus
Hall's Taylor Coutts hits the ball to the Bureau Valley side of the net in the Class 2A Regional game on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Hall High School in Spring Valley.

Hall's Taylor Coutts hits the ball to the Bureau Valley side of the net in the Class 2A Regional game on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Hall High School in Spring Valley. She returns at setter for the Devils this year. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Here are five area volleyball players to watch as the new volleyball season tips off:

Ali Bosnich (St. Bede/Sr., MH)

The First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference middle hitter put down 218 kills (2.7 per set) with 53 blocks (0.66) to lead the Bedans at the net last year.

Ali Bosnich

Ali Bosnich

Taylor Coutts (Hall/Sr.)

A Second Team All-Three Rivers East setter, Coutts had an all-around game for the Devils with 194 assists (3.1), 153 digs (2.5), 119 points (1.9), 30 aces (0.48) and 16 blocks (0.30).

Taylor Coutts

Taylor Coutts (Jen Heredia)

Natasha Faber-Fox (Princeton/Sr.)

In her first year at the varsity level, Faber-Fox shined with an area-best 466 assists (7.0) along with 178 digs, 171 points and 27 aces. She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Natasha Faber-Fox

Natasha Faber-Fox

Ella Hermes (St. Bede/Sr.)

The First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference libero was the area’s best defender with 521 digs (5.0) last year and served up an area-best 232 points (2.8) and 64 aces (0.76). She was named the 2022-23 BCR Female Athlete of the Year.

Ella Hermes

Ella Hermes

Kate Salisbury (Bureau Valley/Sr.)

The Storm setter earned First Team All-Three Rivers East All-Conference honors while dishing out 445 assists (5.4) and serving up 109 points with 22 aces.

Kate Salisbury

Kate Salisbury

Keep an eye on: Kinley Canady (Jr., OH), Ashlyn Ehm (St. Bede, Jr./MH), Miyah Fox (Princeton, Sr./L), Ellie Harp (Princeton, Jr./OH), Taylor Neuhalfen (Jr., OH), Haylie Pellegrini (Hall, Sr./DS), Sadie Quest (LaMoille, Jr.), Chrissy Sierens (Princeton, Sr./MH), Emma Stabler (BV, Sr./OH), Amanda Wojick (St. Bede, Sr./OH), Kennedy Wozniak (Hall, Jr./OH).