Meet the Storm night set Friday, Aug. 18

MANLIUS - Bureau Valley Storm fans can meet their fall sports athletes on Friday, Aug. 18.
Bureau Valley High School will be hosting its Meet the Storm Night for all fall sports on Aug. 18 at Storm Stadium.
There will be a meal for the athletes and coaches provided by the Bureau Valley Sports Boosters from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The program will begin at 6 p.m. with the National Anthem and School Song. After introductions of the BV administration and Booster Club officers, introductions for the fall sports - marching band, dance, cheer, golf, cross country, volleyball and football - will start at 6:15 p.m.
The cheer (6:35 p.m.) and dance (6:40) teams will perform with mandatory parent meetings with coaching staffs to follow from 6:45 to 7 p.m.
Meeting places for the fall sports activities are: football (home football bleachers), volleyball (Storm gym), cross country (east football end zone), golf (west football end zone), dance (North side of concession stand), cheer (South picnic table/concession area) and marching band (band room).
The volleyball and football teams will hold scrimmages following the meetings from 7 to 8 p.m.