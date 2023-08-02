Volleyball: Storylines to watch for the 2023 season

Here are some storylines to watch for the upcoming volleyball season. First practices start up Monday:
Welcome home Saige: Saige Barnett, a 2019 alum, and one of the best athletes to wear the Storm colors, has returned home as the new head volleyball coach for Bureau Valley. Barnett, who is right out of Illinois State, will teach high school PE.
When hired this summer, Barnett said she was “really excited and looking forward to it.”
Barnett succeeds the coach she played for, Caitlyn DeMay, who resigned after seven seasons. DeMay led the Storm to a regional championship in 2018 and a 24-13 record in 2019.
The Storm went 15-20 last season.
New conference home: The St. Bede volleyballers will have a new, but familiar home. St. Bede has left the Three Rivers Conference after 10 years to return to the Tri-County Conference. The Bruins last played in the Tri-County in 2009-10, a 16-year run starting in 1994-95.
Fourth-year St. Bede coach Abbi Bosnich, a 2002 Academy alum, who formerly was head coach at Bureau Valley, also a member of the Three Rivers, said it will be a “learning experience being a different conference as I’ve been coach in the same conference for such a long time.”
When they announced the move, St. Bede officials said the Tri-County was a “good fit” for the Bruins.
St. Bede football has joined the new Chicago Prairie Football League.
50 years of Tigresses volleyball: Princeton High School will be celebrating its 50th anniversary of its first season this fall. The Tigresses first played in 1973 after the passing of Title IX.
Rita Placek took over as head coach the next season and embarked on an outstanding 25-year run through, capped by a state championship in 1990 and state appearances in 1980 and 1994.
She was followed as coach by Julie Sherbeyn (two years) and Courtney Sapp (one year) with Andy Puck taking over in as head coach in 2002, coming over from Hall.
The Tigresses have won 11 regionals, nine sectionals and four districts with four state tournament appearances (first in 1990, fourth in 2008).
Puck plans to celebrate the milestone season in the program’s rich history this fall.
Hall played its first varsity season in 1975 after completion of its then new gym and a couple of seasons at the underclass level. St. Bede followed in 1976.
Missing players: Some players will not be coming out for their senior season at a couple of area schools, which will create a void to fill, but one that new players are eager to step right in to answer the call.
Another player, Keely Lawson, transferred from Bureau Valley to rival Princeton in January, but will miss her sophomore season sitting out due to transfer rules. She’ll be eligible to play sports at PHS January, 2024.