Princeton Fastpitch Church League Honor Roll, Aug. 2, 2023

Here’s a look at the Princeton Fastpitch Church League Honor Roll of champions dating back to 1977 from available records as compiled by BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus. If anyone has prior information, please contact Kevin at khieronymus@bcrnews.com. The league dates back to the 1950s.

Year Regular season champ League/tournament champion Runner-up 1977 Bunker Hill Bunker Hill Wesleyan 1978 Covenant Not available NA 1979 Covenant Not available NA 1980 Covenant Pentecostal Bunker Hill 1981 Bible Pentecostal Covenant 1982 Covenant St. Matthews Pentecostal 1983 Not available Princeton Bible Covenant 1984 Not available Pentecostal Covenant 1985 Methodist/Covenant Methodist LaMoille 1986 Methodist/Bible Princeton Bible NA 1987 Methodist Princeton Bible Methodist 1988 Methodist Princeton Bible Methodist 1989 Meth/Cov/St. Matts Princeton Bible Covenant 1990 Covenant Covenant Methodist 1991 Wesleyan Methodist St. Matthews 1992 Methodist Methodist Covenant 1993 St. Matthews Methodist St. Matthews 1994 Methodist Methodist Wesleyan 1995 St. Matthews St. Matthews Bunker Hill 1996 Bunker/Wesleyan Bunker Hill Wesleyan 1997 St. Matts/Bunker/Meth Bunker Hill St. Matthews 1998 BH/Meth/Wes/St. Louis Bunker Hill Methodist 1999 Methodist Methodist St. Matthews 2000 Methodist St. Matthews Methodist 2001 Bible St. Matthews Bible 2002 1st Baptist Methodist Bunker Hill 2003 St. Matthews Methodist Bunker Hill 2004 Bunker Hill St. Matthews Bunker Hill 2005 St. Matthews Bunker Hill 1st Presbyterian 2006 St. Matthews Bunker Hill Baptist/Nazarene 2007 St. Matthews Bunker Hill Bible 2008 Bunker Hill Bunker Hill Methodist 2009 Methodist Bunker Hill St. Matthews 2010 Methodist Bunker Hill Bureau Township 2011 Methodist Bunker Hill Methodist 2012 St. Matthews St. Matthews Bureau Township 2013 St. Matthews Methodist St. Matthews 2014 St. Matthews St. Matthews Bunker Hill 2015 Methodist St. Matthews Methodist 2016 Methodist St. Matthews Bureau Township 2017 St. Matthews St. Matthews Methodist 2018 Malden Methodist St. Matthews Methodist 2019 St. Matthews St. Matthews Methodist 2020 St. Matthews St. Matthews Malden Methodist 2021 Malden Methodist Malden Methodist St. Matthews 2022 St. Matthews St. Matthews Malden Methodist 2023 Malden Methodist Malden Methodist United Methodist