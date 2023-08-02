Princeton Fastpitch Church League Honor Roll, Aug. 2, 2023

Here’s a look at the Princeton Fastpitch Church League Honor Roll of champions dating back to 1977 from available records as compiled by BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus. If anyone has prior information, please contact Kevin at khieronymus@bcrnews.com. The league dates back to the 1950s.
|Year
|Regular season champ
|League/tournament champion
|Runner-up
|1977
|Bunker Hill
|Bunker Hill
|Wesleyan
|1978
|Covenant
|Not available
|NA
|1979
|Covenant
|Not available
|NA
|1980
|Covenant
|Pentecostal
|Bunker Hill
|1981
|Bible
|Pentecostal
|Covenant
|1982
|Covenant
|St. Matthews
|Pentecostal
|1983
|Not available
|Princeton Bible
|Covenant
|1984
|Not available
|Pentecostal
|Covenant
|1985
|Methodist/Covenant
|Methodist
|LaMoille
|1986
|Methodist/Bible
|Princeton Bible
|NA
|1987
|Methodist
|Princeton Bible
|Methodist
|1988
|Methodist
|Princeton Bible
|Methodist
|1989
|Meth/Cov/St. Matts
|Princeton Bible
|Covenant
|1990
|Covenant
|Covenant
|Methodist
|1991
|Wesleyan
|Methodist
|St. Matthews
|1992
|Methodist
|Methodist
|Covenant
|1993
|St. Matthews
|Methodist
|St. Matthews
|1994
|Methodist
|Methodist
|Wesleyan
|1995
|St. Matthews
|St. Matthews
|Bunker Hill
|1996
|Bunker/Wesleyan
|Bunker Hill
|Wesleyan
|1997
|St. Matts/Bunker/Meth
|Bunker Hill
|St. Matthews
|1998
|BH/Meth/Wes/St. Louis
|Bunker Hill
|Methodist
|1999
|Methodist
|Methodist
|St. Matthews
|2000
|Methodist
|St. Matthews
|Methodist
|2001
|Bible
|St. Matthews
|Bible
|2002
|1st Baptist
|Methodist
|Bunker Hill
|2003
|St. Matthews
|Methodist
|Bunker Hill
|2004
|Bunker Hill
|St. Matthews
|Bunker Hill
|2005
|St. Matthews
|Bunker Hill
|1st Presbyterian
|2006
|St. Matthews
|Bunker Hill
|Baptist/Nazarene
|2007
|St. Matthews
|Bunker Hill
|Bible
|2008
|Bunker Hill
|Bunker Hill
|Methodist
|2009
|Methodist
|Bunker Hill
|St. Matthews
|2010
|Methodist
|Bunker Hill
|Bureau Township
|2011
|Methodist
|Bunker Hill
|Methodist
|2012
|St. Matthews
|St. Matthews
|Bureau Township
|2013
|St. Matthews
|Methodist
|St. Matthews
|2014
|St. Matthews
|St. Matthews
|Bunker Hill
|2015
|Methodist
|St. Matthews
|Methodist
|2016
|Methodist
|St. Matthews
|Bureau Township
|2017
|St. Matthews
|St. Matthews
|Methodist
|2018
|Malden Methodist
|St. Matthews
|Methodist
|2019
|St. Matthews
|St. Matthews
|Methodist
|2020
|St. Matthews
|St. Matthews
|Malden Methodist
|2021
|Malden Methodist
|Malden Methodist
|St. Matthews
|2022
|St. Matthews
|St. Matthews
|Malden Methodist
|2023
|Malden Methodist
|Malden Methodist
|United Methodist