Princeton Fastpitch Church League Honor Roll, Aug. 2, 2023

By Kevin Hieronymus
Malden Methodist captured its second league championship in three years, defeating United Methodist in two games Thursday night at Westside Park. Team members are Bill Kuhne (front row, from left), Noah Atkinson, Tanner Kuhne, Jett Wedekind and Justin Smith; and (back row) Alex Jagers, Colton Kuhne, Sean Riordan, Elliott Quartucci, Austin DeBates, Brayden DeBates, Michael Camp and Vince Vergamini.

Here’s a look at the Princeton Fastpitch Church League Honor Roll of champions dating back to 1977 from available records as compiled by BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus. If anyone has prior information, please contact Kevin at khieronymus@bcrnews.com. The league dates back to the 1950s.

YearRegular season champLeague/tournament championRunner-up
1977Bunker HillBunker HillWesleyan
1978CovenantNot availableNA
1979CovenantNot availableNA
1980CovenantPentecostalBunker Hill
1981BiblePentecostalCovenant
1982CovenantSt. MatthewsPentecostal
1983Not availablePrinceton BibleCovenant
1984Not availablePentecostalCovenant
1985Methodist/CovenantMethodistLaMoille
1986Methodist/BiblePrinceton BibleNA
1987MethodistPrinceton BibleMethodist
1988MethodistPrinceton BibleMethodist
1989Meth/Cov/St. MattsPrinceton BibleCovenant
1990CovenantCovenantMethodist
1991WesleyanMethodistSt. Matthews
1992MethodistMethodistCovenant
1993St. MatthewsMethodistSt. Matthews
1994MethodistMethodistWesleyan
1995St. MatthewsSt. MatthewsBunker Hill
1996Bunker/WesleyanBunker HillWesleyan
1997St. Matts/Bunker/MethBunker HillSt. Matthews
1998BH/Meth/Wes/St. LouisBunker HillMethodist
1999MethodistMethodistSt. Matthews
2000MethodistSt. MatthewsMethodist
2001BibleSt. MatthewsBible
20021st BaptistMethodistBunker Hill
2003St. MatthewsMethodistBunker Hill
2004Bunker HillSt. MatthewsBunker Hill
2005St. MatthewsBunker Hill1st Presbyterian
2006St. MatthewsBunker HillBaptist/Nazarene
2007St. MatthewsBunker HillBible
2008Bunker HillBunker HillMethodist
2009MethodistBunker HillSt. Matthews
2010MethodistBunker HillBureau Township
2011MethodistBunker HillMethodist
2012St. MatthewsSt. MatthewsBureau Township
2013St. MatthewsMethodistSt. Matthews
2014St. MatthewsSt. MatthewsBunker Hill
2015MethodistSt. MatthewsMethodist
2016MethodistSt. MatthewsBureau Township
2017St. MatthewsSt. MatthewsMethodist
2018Malden MethodistSt. MatthewsMethodist
2019St. MatthewsSt. MatthewsMethodist
2020St. MatthewsSt. MatthewsMalden Methodist
2021Malden MethodistMalden MethodistSt. Matthews
2022St. MatthewsSt. MatthewsMalden Methodist
2023Malden MethodistMalden MethodistUnited Methodist
