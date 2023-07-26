Wrestling: Augustus Swanson, Team Illinois win Greco Roman National championship

Augustus Swanson is a national champion.
The sophomore-to-be at Princeton High School contributed to Team Illinois’ 16 U Greco Roman Fargo National Championship over the weekend in Fargo, N.D.
Swanson was honored to be part of the National Championship.
“My team was successful as we were the National Champions and three of our teammates were individual National Champs. So, it was pretty cool knowing I helped with some points for the team and just great being teammates with all those guys,” he said.
“Everybody there is a great wrestler. Forty five states and Puerto Rico had teams represented. Some we wrestle against during the season and some I trained with at Young Guns in Washington, Ill. Although I did meet lots of new guys and hope to be teammates with again in the future.”
Swanson went 1-2, which he called, “not exactly what I planned.” He beat Vaughn Graffe from Oregon to get in the win column.
“The match I won 9-0 by tech fall and in the two loses, I still had some points in those matches. But just need to continue working so I don’t come up short,” he said. “It was an awesome experience and I know how much harder I have to work so in the future I can make it to the podium and become All-American.”
Swanson looks to improve on what was an impressive freshmen year at PHS. He was a state qualifier, posting a 42-10 record with a team-high 24 pin falls and 130 near falls. He also had 43 takedowns.