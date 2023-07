PRINCETON - The Princeton Park District will offer flag football this fall for K-4 students beginning with an emphasis on teamwork and sportsmanship.

There will be combine at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at Zearing Park for all registered players. The combine will help the park district staff evaluate each player’s skills to help create as even teams as possible.

To register, call the Metro Center at 815-872-0840 or visit the park district’s Facebook page.