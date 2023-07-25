United Methodist rallies for 16-8 win, advances to finals

United Methodist played itself into the championship game of the Princeton Fastpitch Church League Tournament with a come-from-behind, 16-8 win over St. Matthew’s Monday night at Westside Park.
UMC trailed 8-2 before storming back for the victory behind winning pitcher Bret Lasson.
With the win, UMC advances to Thursday’s championship game at 6:30 p.m. at Westside against Malden Methodist. UMC would have to beat undefeated Malden twice to take the title.
Malden beat UMC, 11-1, on Friday.
St. Matts is the defending champion.