July 25, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesFriday Night DriveNewsletterStarved Rock CountryEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

United Methodist rallies for 16-8 win, advances to finals

Battle of the Methodists set 6:30 p.m. on Thursday

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Matthew's center fielder Reid Clary makes a circus catch during Monday's Princeton Fastpitch Church League play at Westside Park. St. Matts, the defending league champion, led 8-2, but fell to United Methodist 16-8. UMC advances to Thursday's finals.

St. Matthew's center fielder Reid Clary makes a circus catch during Monday's Princeton Fastpitch Church League play at Westside Park. St. Matts, the defending league champion, led 8-2, but fell to United Methodist 16-8. UMC advances to Thursday's finals. (Mike Vaughn)

United Methodist played itself into the championship game of the Princeton Fastpitch Church League Tournament with a come-from-behind, 16-8 win over St. Matthew’s Monday night at Westside Park.

UMC trailed 8-2 before storming back for the victory behind winning pitcher Bret Lasson.

With the win, UMC advances to Thursday’s championship game at 6:30 p.m. at Westside against Malden Methodist. UMC would have to beat undefeated Malden twice to take the title.

Malden beat UMC, 11-1, on Friday.

St. Matts is the defending champion.