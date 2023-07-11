Sports shorts: PHS cross country runs continue this week

PRINCETON - The Princeton High School cross country summer runs will continue this week, meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and twice on Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. They will meet in front of the high school building on Euclid Avenue. The runs are open to all PHS students.

Lady Devils fundraiser

The Hall High School basketball team will hold a fundraiser on Monday, July 24 at Jack’s Tap at 129 E. Devlin St. in Spring Valley. The “Jack’s Pork Tenderloin Night” dinner will be served from 4:30 to 8 p.m. with dine-in and carry-out available for $10. There will also be a $1,000 cash raffle drawn at 8 p.m. with a $10 donation per ticket.

For tickets, call coach TJ Orlandi (815-228-2222). Tickets will also be available at the door.