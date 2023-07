SPRING VALLEY - The Spring Valley Walleye Club will meet at 7 p.m, Monday, July 10 at the Spring Valley Boat Club.

PHS cross country runs continue

PRINCETON - Princeton High School is continuing its summer runs this week, meeting at 7 p.m, Monday and Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and twice on Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. They will meet in front of the high school building on Euclid Avenue. The runs are open to all PHS students.