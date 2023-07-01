July 05, 2023
BCR Male Athletes of the Year Honor Roll

By Kevin Hieronymus
Hall's Mac Resetich (0) scores on a layup over Putnam County's Wyatt Grimshaw (25) and Jackson McDonald (23) during the Colmone Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at Hall Hight School in Spring Valley.

Hall's Mac Resetich (0) scores on a layup over Putnam County's Wyatt Grimshaw (25) and Jackson McDonald (23) during the Colmone Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at Hall High School. Resetich, who received All-State recognition in all three sports he played - football, basketball and baseball. (Scott Anderson)

2022-23 — Mac Resetich, Hall

2021-22 — Teegan Davis, Princeton

2020-21 — Jamie Reinhardt, Princeton

2019-20 — Wyatt Davis, Princeton

2018-19 — Kale Barnett, Bureau Valley

2017-18 — Brant Vanaman, Hall

2016-17 — Colby Robbins, Princeton

2015-16 — John Barnes, St. Bede

2014-15 — Parker Neuhalfen, Bureau Valley

2013-14 — Taggart Venegas, Hall

2012-13 — Brett Fanning, Hall

2011-12 — Adam Weidner, Bureau Valley

2010-11 — Michael Murray, Princeton; Alec Schwab, St. Bede

2009-10 — Scott Roseberg, Brik Wedekind, Princeton

2008-09 — Matt McClure, Princeton

2007-08 — Jordan Petersen, Hall

2006-07 — Garrett Barnas, Bureau Valley

2005-06 — Michael Grieve, Bureau Valley

2004-05 — Preston Jones, Bureau Valley

2003-04 — Nick Larsen, Hall

2002-03 — Chaise Thomas, Hall

2001-02 — Jason Bill, Phil Endress, Bureau Valley

2000-01 — J.A. Happ, St. Bede

1999-00 — Billy Terry, St. Bede

1998-99 — D.J. Glynn, Hall

1997-98 — Nathan Norman, Princeton; Shawn Jeppson, Hall

1996-97 — Eric Bryant, Hall; Luke Davis, Bureau Valley

1995-96 — Luke Dobrich, DePue

1994-95 — Mike Shipley, Bradford