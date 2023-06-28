Many reasons to smile for Ella Hermes

Sometimes it’s hard to tell if things are going good or bad for Ella Hermes.
She always seem to have a big smile underneath her mask while pitching or at the plate while batting no matter what it happening on the field.
She says it helps to keep an even keel.
“I love to smile. I feel like it’s a way of getting through the game,” she said. “You’ll have a hard time, but if you keep smiling, it won’t be that hard. You can’t be too serious.”
And the St. Bede Academy junior had plenty of reasons to smile about this school year.
She was a First Team All-State selection in softball, unanimously named Three Rivers East All-Conference.
She was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection and First Team All-BCR selection in volleyball.
She returned from an early-season injury in basketball to be a solid contributor for the Bruins, earning Honorable Mention All-Conference.
The crowning moment of the year, saw Hermes play a prominent role in the Bruins’ quest for the Class 1A State championship in softball.
For all of her accomplishments across three sports, Hermes is the 2022-23 BCR Female Athlete of the Year.
“This was a (fun) year for me,” Hermes said.
Softball coach Shawn Sons said Hermes’ demeanor serves her well on the diamond.
“Ella has a quiet, but dominant presence on the mound. She doesn’t let anything bother her,” he said.
Best yet, Sons said, “She is a great teammate and a pleasure to coach.”
Making her name
Softball is where Hermes really made a name for herself.
She teamed with classmate Reagan Stoudt for a dominating 1-2 pitching punch, sharing BCR Player of the Year honors. She led the Bruins with a 11-1 record and 1.46 ERA, striking out 149 in 101 innings.
No slouch at the plate, Hermes turned it over to the left-side, batting .413 with 26 RBIs, three triples, one homer and a team-high 12 doubles and 14 steals.
She also played locked down defense at short stop when Stoudt took over in the circle.
In volleyball, Hermes has shuffled from one position to the next, but would appear to find a home at libero. She excelled there as the area’s best defender with 521 digs (5.0) and served up an area-best 232 points (2.8) and 64 aces (0.76).
“I love my new position and I hope I can play it again next year. It was so fun,” she said. “I had a new position like every year. I was outside, right side and middle. They put me (at libero). I excelled at that one the most.
“I like being a libero on the court and helping my team in that spot. I love being on the court. Getting to be in 11 out of the 12 rotations is awesome.”
Bruins coach Abbi Bosnich said Hermes won’t be switching positions any time soon.
“Ella is a natural competitor that has shown time and again that she could just find the ball. Knowing we had quite a bit of height up front, as a coaching staff we felt trying her in that spot only made sense,” she said.
“She continued to improve each time in the gym and really has taken a liking to the position. She works hard and refuses to ever get discouraged if things aren’t going well. The libero position requires maximum effort all the time, a knack for finding the ball, and leadership. All three of those qualities are what make Ella a great fit.”
Hard to sit out
Hermes still managed to wear a smile during a trying basketball season, which saw her sustain a stress fracture in her left foot during practice, missing about six weeks.
For a girl that likes to be active, it was hard to sit out.
“Watching and seeing my team have fun, knowing I can’t do that right now was hard. I hate sitting. I wanted to play and I couldn’t,” she said.
Hermes found other ways to contribute.
“I’m glad I got to help my team and cheer for them and do stats. I love watching Ali (Bosnich) and I helped where I see open spots in the post and stuff,” she said.
“Ella’s presence on the court and off the court while she was injured was always felt because she gives 100% into everything she does,” St. Bede basketball coach Stephanie Mickley said. “On the court, she leads by example, supports her teammates, and has a fierce competitive nature about her. Off the court, she never stopped helping the team and coaches which strengthened the program as the season went on.
“It is fun watching her compete and excel in other sports throughout the year as well. She never stops working and hard work pays off.”
Hermes especially missed playing basketball with Ali Bosnich, her longtime teammate, who she has played with dating back to their Trinity Catholic days.
“We just built this chemistry right off the bat when we first started playing together and ever since we’ve clicked. I know no matter where I pass, she’ll be there ready for it,” she said.
Hermes scored the second most points for the Bruins behind Bosnich, averaging 8.8 points and 2.4 assists in 18 games.
When asked what her favorite sport is, Hermes said, “I love all of them. All of the coaches are so fun.”
But she adds, “Winning the State championship probably put the icing on the top for softball. My team is so fun to play with. I love them all.”
The Ella Hermes file:
* First Team All-State, softball
* BCR co-player of the Year, unanimous all-conference, softball
* Unanimous all-conference, First Team All-BCR, volleyball
* Honorable Mention All-BCR, All-conference, basketball