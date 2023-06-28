2022-23 BCR Female Athlete of the Year finalists

Lily Bosnich (St. Bede/Fr.)

Not many freshman will have a year like Bosnich. The Bruins cub played for a state champion and landed three state track medals, all in a month’s span. Bosnich was a key contributor to the St. Bede’s state champion softball team, putting her speed to good use. The First Team All-BCR and Three Rivers pick batted .449 with two home runs, excelling in the postseason. In track, she claimed a sixth-place medal in the 300 hurdles and sixth- and seventh-place medals in relays. Bosnich also was a solid varsity contributor in basketball while playing F/S volleyball.

Lily Bosnich

Olivia Gartin (Princeton/Sr.)

The senior leader of a young Princeton volleyball squad, the BCR Player of the Year had an area-best 278 kills (3.9). She was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference pick. In basketball, Gartin was a key member of the Tigresses’ record-breaking season, averaging 10.3 points and 6.4 rebounds. The Three Rivers East First-Teamer shared BCR Player of the Year honors with freshman teammate Keighley Davis. Gartin, the runner-up to Female Athlete of the Year, will continue her basketball career for Sauk Valley College.

Olivia Gartin

Ella Hermes (St. Bede/Jr.)

The BCR Female Athlete of the Year ended the school year on top as a state champion for the Bruins softball team. The BCR co-Player of the Year was a First Team All-State selection. She posted a 11-1 record and 1.46 ERA with 149 strikeouts in the circle while batting .413 with 26 RBIs. In volleyball, the junior libero was the area’s best defender with 521 digs (5.0) and served up an area-best 232 points (2.8) and 64 aces (0.76). She was named First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference. Her basketball season was shortened by a stress fracture, but she proved to be a valuable asset for the Bruins, averaging 8.8 points and 2.4 assists, earning Honorable Mention All-Conference honors.

Ella Hermes

Isa Ibarra (Princeton/Sr.)

Ibarra made a remarkable recovery from a season-ending knee injury in January, 2022, returning for her senior season that fall just seven months later and excelling in three sports. She earned All-BCR Honorable Mention in volleyball as a defensive specialist. A seasoned-veteran, Ibarra helped the Tigresses to a record-breaking season in basketball, earning Honorable Mention All-BCR honors. She was the only senior on a freshmen-laden softball team, leading the Tigresses with a .468 average and 31 RBIs. The All-BCR and Three Rivers East First-Teamer will play softball for Black Hawk College next year.

Isa Ibarra (Kevin Hieronymus)

Kate Salisbury (Bureau Valley/Jr.)

In volleyball, the Storm setter dished out 445 assists (5.4) while serving up 109 points with 22 aces. She was named First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference and First Team All-BCR. The Storm point guard was unanimously named Three Rivers East All-Conference in basketball and First Team All-BCR. She averaged 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.2 assists. Salisbury ran sprints and high jumped for the Storm track squad.