Sports Shorts: Walnut 3 on 3 basketball set Saturday, July 1

WALNUT - The Walnut Chamber of Commerce’s 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament is set for Saturday, July 1 for students entering grades 5-8 at the Bureau Valley Walnut Elementary outdoor courts. Registration will take place at 8:30 a.m. with games to begin at 9 a.m. Cost is $60 per team. To register or for more information, contact Brent Jamison at 815-866-9352.
History of Bureau County basketball
MINERAL - The Basketball Museum of Illinois will host a History of Bureau County basketball event at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, July 15 at the Mineral Methodist Church. Admission is free, but donations to the Basketball Museum created by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association located in suburban Bedford Park are welcome.
Featured speakers are Dave Nanninga of the Illinois Glory Days website, Hall of Fame Coaches Brad Bickett (Western/Bureau Valley/Rock Falls) an Chuck Blake (Atkinson/Neponset/Wethersfield/Kewanee), Annawan girls coaches Jason Burkiewicz and Val Wancket and BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus.
Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS
WALNUT - The 2023 Walnut 5K for ALS will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 1, in front of the Bureau Valley Elementary Walnut Campus at 323 South Main St. Walkers are encouraged to participate. Entry fee costs $20 and includes a T-shirt if received by Friday, June 23.
Checks made payable to Running Through ALS LTD may be sent to Running Through ALS LTD, PO Box 141, Walnut, Ill. 61376. For information, contact walnut5kals@gmail.com or 815-303-9348.
IVYFL registration forms available
SPRING VALLEY - Registration forms are available for the Illinois Valley Youth Football League at Heartland Bank & Trust in Spring Valley.
The IVYFL is a tackle football league open to youth in the Hall, DePue and Putnam County school districts and private schools in the Illinois Valley entering the fifth through eighth grades.
Registration and physical forms are due by Friday, June 30. For information, call Jack Boroski at 815-664-4577 or Justin Boroski at 815-663-7951.
PHS summer cross country
PRINCETON - Any current or incoming Princeton High School students are invited to join for some cross country runs on the following dates and times during the rest of the month of June: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 7 p.m. Friday, June 30.