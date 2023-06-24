June 24, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesFriday Night DriveNewsletterStarved Rock CountryEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

BCR Baseball Player of the Year Honor Roll

By Kevin Hieronymus
Mac Resetich sported an area-best .412 batting average, and led all area players with 40 runs scored, 31 steals, four triples and seven home runs and drove in 31 runs.

Hall's Mac Resetich repeated as the BCR Baseball Player of the Year. (Kevin Hieronymus)

BCR Baseball Players of the Years

2023 — Mac Resetich, Hall

2022 — Mac Resetich, Hall

2021 — Trez Rybarzcyk, Hall

2020 — None chosen, COVID

2019 — Jimmy DeAngelo, Hall

2018 — Brant Vanaman, Cam McDonald, Ty Rybarzcyk, Jimmy DeAngelo, Hall

2017 — Brant Vanaman, Hall

2016 — Jett Wedekind, Princeton

2015 — Jarret Olson, St. Bede

2014 — Michael Bellino, St. Bede

2013 — Brad Groleau, St. Bede; Brett Fanning, Hall

2012 — Brad Groleau, St. Bede; Brett Fanning, Hall

2011 — Nick Hueneburg, St. Bede

2010 — Reid Clary, Princeton

2009 — Reid Clary, Princeton

2008 — John King, Bureau Valley

2007 — Tony Bickett, Hall; Daniel Murray, Princeton; Brett Monson, Bureau Valley

2006 — Kevin Thomas, Bureau Valley

2005 — Jordan Holmes, Alex Marquis, Blake Whitson, Tony McCombs, Princeton

2004 — Nick Davis, Bureau Valley; Tony McCombs, Princeton; Nick Larsen, Hall

2003 — Jeff Jacobowski, LaMoille; Reid Baltikauski, Hall; Brandon Hewitt, Princeton

2002 — Brant Baltikauski, Hall

2001 — Jeff Mini, Hall; Matt Marcum, LaMoille; J.A. Happ, St. Bede

2000 — Scott Gold, Princeton; Billy Terry, St. Bede

1999 — Chris Barajas, LaMoille; Billy Terry, St. Bede; Jeff Egan, Bureau Valley

1998 - Luke Ferrari, St. Bede; Tim White, Princeton; Axel Dunn, Bureau Valley

1997 — Luke Swiskoski, St. Bede; Denny Galetti, Hall; John Watson, Bureau Valley

1996 — Greg Pumo, St. Bede; Eugene Sebben, Hall; Mike Fulkerson, Princeton