BCR Baseball Player of the Year Honor Roll

BCR Baseball Players of the Years
2023 — Mac Resetich, Hall
2022 — Mac Resetich, Hall
2021 — Trez Rybarzcyk, Hall
2020 — None chosen, COVID
2019 — Jimmy DeAngelo, Hall
2018 — Brant Vanaman, Cam McDonald, Ty Rybarzcyk, Jimmy DeAngelo, Hall
2017 — Brant Vanaman, Hall
2016 — Jett Wedekind, Princeton
2015 — Jarret Olson, St. Bede
2014 — Michael Bellino, St. Bede
2013 — Brad Groleau, St. Bede; Brett Fanning, Hall
2012 — Brad Groleau, St. Bede; Brett Fanning, Hall
2011 — Nick Hueneburg, St. Bede
2010 — Reid Clary, Princeton
2009 — Reid Clary, Princeton
2008 — John King, Bureau Valley
2007 — Tony Bickett, Hall; Daniel Murray, Princeton; Brett Monson, Bureau Valley
2006 — Kevin Thomas, Bureau Valley
2005 — Jordan Holmes, Alex Marquis, Blake Whitson, Tony McCombs, Princeton
2004 — Nick Davis, Bureau Valley; Tony McCombs, Princeton; Nick Larsen, Hall
2003 — Jeff Jacobowski, LaMoille; Reid Baltikauski, Hall; Brandon Hewitt, Princeton
2002 — Brant Baltikauski, Hall
2001 — Jeff Mini, Hall; Matt Marcum, LaMoille; J.A. Happ, St. Bede
2000 — Scott Gold, Princeton; Billy Terry, St. Bede
1999 — Chris Barajas, LaMoille; Billy Terry, St. Bede; Jeff Egan, Bureau Valley
1998 - Luke Ferrari, St. Bede; Tim White, Princeton; Axel Dunn, Bureau Valley
1997 — Luke Swiskoski, St. Bede; Denny Galetti, Hall; John Watson, Bureau Valley
1996 — Greg Pumo, St. Bede; Eugene Sebben, Hall; Mike Fulkerson, Princeton