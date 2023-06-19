Sports shorts, June 19: Princeton cross country runs start Monday

The first summer run for the Princeton High School cross country team will be held Monday night.

Interested students should meet in front of the high school on the Euclid Avenue side by the flag pole at 7 p.m.

Any current or incoming PHS students are invited to join for some cross country runs on the following dates and times during the rest of the month of June.

Wednesday, June 21 - 10 a.m.

Friday, June 23 - 7 p.m.

Monday, June 26 - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28 - 10 a.m.

Friday, June 30 - 7 p.m.

Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS

The 2023 Walnut 5K for ALS will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 1, in front of the Bureau Valley Elementary Walnut Campus at 323 South Main St. Walkers are encouraged to participate. Entry fee costs $20 and includes a T-shirt if received by Friday, June 23.

Checks made payable to Running Through ALS LTD may be sent to Running Through ALS LTD, PO Box 141, Walnut, Ill. 61376. For information, contact walnut5kals@gmail.com or 815-303-9348.

IVYFL registration forms available

Registration forms are available for the Illinois Valley Youth Football League at Heartland Bank & Trust in Spring Valley.

The IVYFL is a tackle football league open to youth in the Hall, DePue and Putnam County school districts and private schools in the Illinois Valley entering the fifth through eighth grades.

Registration and physical forms are due by Friday, June 30. For information, call Jack Boroski at 815-664-4577 or Justin Boroski at 815-663-7951.