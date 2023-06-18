Summer camps number swell after team’s success

If you build it, they will come.
Three local high school sports programs have seen their summer camp numbers swell after recent success, drawing heavy interest of aspiring players.
After its IHSA Class 1A Supersectional victory, the St. Bede softball program got an additional 31 signups, more than double what it had for the Bruins summer camp, which ran this week.
The Princeton girls basketball team saw its camp numbers increase last week by 30 percent after the Tigresses won a school record 27 games and conference championship.
Princeton boys basketball coach Jason Smith, whose Tiger team reached the sectional championship this season, anticipates having 120-125 kids, an increase of about 20, for the Tigers’ camp which opens next week.
Every one does indeed want to play and learn from a winner.
St. Bede softball coach Shawn Sons said it was a nice surprise to see the camp numbers for grades 3-9 raise more than 20 than last year.
Princeton girls basketball coach Darcy Kepner said it was great to see her camp numbers rise from 75 to 98 on the heels of the Tigresses’ record-breaking season, which she believes is the most the program has ever had.
“The kids brought so much energy and competitiveness to the gym all week,” she said. “I think we are starting to see more kids wanting to be apart of our program and that has so much to do with our high school girls. They are great leaders and have put in a lot of work over the last couple summers and off season to elevate their game. They’ve created that winning culture that people want to be apart of.
“I’m excited to see what the future holds for our program. Exciting things to come.”
Smith said he loves seeing the young kids excited about basketball.
“I think that will be part of the legacy that last year’s team will leave, is getting more of the younger generation wanting to play Tiger basketball,” he said.
The volleyball camp at Princeton also had a substantial increase of 17.5% with 141 campers this week, up from the previous high of 120 last year. PHS coach Andy Puck said in the past they had always hovered around 100.
The Bureau Valley boys basketball camp had a big turnout as well with 120 campers from grades 2-12, their best turnout in a decade, Storm coach Jason Marquis said.
Marquis attributes the success to “great high school involvement.”
The Tiger Baseball Camp had its biggest turnout with 69 campers, 42 in grades 3-5 and 27 in grades 6-9. PHS coach Wick Warren said the “kids a great time.”
St. Bede volleyball coach Abbi Bosnich said her numbers at this year’s camp were comparable to past years with a boost from girls entering second grade. She said her best year for campers was in 2021 coming off COVID-19 when they still had to wear masks.
St. Bede coach Bill Booker is taking the Bruins baseball camp around the Illinois Valley with a stop at LaSalle this week and Oglesby next week.
The Hall boys basketball camp will start next week. Coach Mike Filippini said numbers are pretty much on course for 25-35 kids with more always showing up for the first day.
The LaMoille Basketball Camp will run June 19-22 for boys and girls entering grades 1-8. Contact coach Chance Blumhurst to sign up.