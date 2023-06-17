Girls track: Anna Lopez leaves as most decorated female St. Bede track athlete

Marty Makransky was spoiled as the St. Bede girls track & field coach.

He knew he could pencil senior Anna Lopez’ name into the Bruins’ lineup and big things would happen.

“Anna had a tremendous senior year. She was a guaranteed 35 points at every meet we went to with her in the lineup,” he said. “Anna was nearly always the No. 1 triple and long jumper at those meets. And when we got our relay team rolling, Anna was the difference between a second or third place, too, winning at the biggest meets of the year.”

Lopez was a conference and sectional champion in three events and runner-up in another. She went on to qualify for State in four events, medaling in the triple jump and two relays to cap her stellar season and career.

She leaves with four State medals, double any other female St. Bede athlete, and school records in the triple jump and two relays.

For all of her accomplishments, Lopez repeats as the BCR Female Track & Field Athlete for 2023.

“I’m really happy with how everything went. Both my personal achievements and our relays we did really well with them,” Lopez said.

Makransky said Lopez will forever be remembered at the Academy.

“Anna has her name attached to three school records and is the second fastest ever in the 100 meters and second-best long jumper. I can’t imagine what she would have accomplished if COVID hadn’t stolen her freshman year and an injury that hampered her much of last year,” Makransky said.

“To date, she’s arguably one of the best and most decorated Lady Bruin track athletes in our school’s history. I can’t even imagine what it’s going to be like next year, not being able to pencil her name into the lineup.” — Marty Makransky, St. Bede coach

St. Bede’s Anna Lopez (right) reaches back for the baton from Rubi De La Torre in the 4x100 race Saturday, May 20, 2023 during the IHSA state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

All things considered, the triple jump is definitely Lopez’s favorite event. She picked up the event her freshmen year in the middle of COVID and took it all the way to the podium, medaling twice. She placed seventh a year ago and leaped to third place this season.

“I improved in the triple jump a lot this year. I’ve been practicing a lot this year of what I usually just train,” she said. “I think it’s the most challenging (event) and mentally the hardest. I spent the most time on that. That’s what I really enjoy doing when I go to a meet. That’s my reason for being there.”

While her jump at State wasn’t as good as she would have liked, Lopez leaves satisfied.

“My mark at State wasn’t as good as I hoped it would have been, but knowing I can jump just as far or farther than the girls that got first and second …. the place I got really doesn’t matter to me,” she said. “I don’t know. I think the fact I have the school record and I was confident in it and I enjoyed doing it. I really got everything out of my training.”

Lopez broke a 26-year-old school record in the triple jump last season at 35-10 1/4, and raised the bar twice more this season, settling for 37-3 1/4.

The relays going to State and medaling were a pleasant surprise for Lopez and most rewarding.

Lopez teamed up with freshmen Lily Bosnich and Emerald Del La Torre and junior Sierah Shaver for two first-place finishes at sectional and run down a sixth-place medal in the 4 x 100 relay and a seventh-place medal in the 4 x 200 relay at State.

She never saw it coming early in the season.

“Going into the year, like I knew we were fast, but I didn’t know we were medal at State fast,” Lopez said. “It’s really awe-striking. I never expected that. I don’t get emotional at all, ever. Didn’t cry, but I probably could’ve cried, because I was so shocked we got that far.”

As the only senior on the relays, Lopez felt like she had to fill a big leadership role, especially when it came to more important meets.

“I felt like I had to be there for my relays, because they would be nervous,” she said. “Lot of that is communications on hand-offs and stuff. You have to have everything down to a T or you’re not running as fast as you can.”

The relays set school records with times of 50.30 (4 x 1) and 1:48.15 (4 x 2), marks that, along with the triple jump, will be hard to break.

“I think it’s known by at least everybody in the St. Bede track community those records won’t be broke for awhile. Because those were some pretty good numbers we’re throwing up there,” Lopez said.

Lopez will go from running track and field to a pre-med track majoring in biology at the University of Alabama.

From now on, her battle cry will be “Roll Tide.”