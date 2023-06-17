2023 BCR Girls Track & Field Team

Here are the area girls leaders on the Track & Field for the 2023 season, featuring athletes from the Amboy co-op, Bureau Valley, Hall, Princeton and St. Bede:
Lexi Bohms (Princeton/Sr.) - The PHS senior went the distance in her last run for the Tigresses, leading the Honor Roll in both the 1600 (5:55.5) and 3200 (13:12.14). She will run for Sauk Valley next year.
Lily Bosnich (St. Bede/Fr.) - The St. Bede freshman landed three Class 1A State medals. She placed sixth in the 300 hurdles, setting a school record at 47.08, and ran on the medal efforts in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. She also led the Honor Roll in the 200 (27.1) and when she wasn’t running track, she found time to play for St. Bede’s State champion softball team.
Camryn Driscoll (Princeton/Fr.) - The fast freshman qualified for State in the 400 meters with a time of 59.52. She also paced the Honor Roll in the 800 with a time of 2:33.01 and anchored the Tigresses’ 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Morgan Foes (Princeton/Jr.): Foes doubled up in the throws by advancing to 2A State with second-place sectional finishes in both events. She claimed a fifth-place medal in the discus at State. She got her season started off with a bang by setting a school record of 128-5 1/4 on her very first toss. She also had a Honor Roll best 37-2 in the shot.
Jillian Hulsing (BV/Sr.): The Storm senior jumped her way to state for the first time by winning the Erie Class 1A Sectional. She led all area high jumpers at 5-1.
Elly Jones (ALO/Jr.): The standout from Amboy overcame an ankle injury to qualify for State by winning the 100 hurdles and advancing in the triple jump. She led the Honor Roll with a time of 16.17 in the hurdles.
Anna Lopez (St. Bede/Sr.) - The repeat BCR Female Track Athlete of the Year landed three more state medals. She placed third in Class 1A in the triple jump, setting a school record 37-3 1/4. She also took part in the Bruins’ state-medaling efforts in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays and qualified in the 100. She also led the Honor Roll in the long jump (16-3 3/4) and 100 (12.90).
Elizabeth Wozek (Hall/Fr.) - The Hall freshman got off to a great start in the pole vault with an area best 8-1.
RELAYS
St. Bede 4x100/4x200 - It was a memorable day in Charleston for St. Bede’s Sierah Shaver, Anna Lopez, Emerald De La Torre and Lily Bosnich, landing not one, but two State medals. The Bruins claimed a sixth-place medal in the 4x100 and a seventh-place medal in the 4x200. They set school records in both events with Honor Roll leading times of 50.30 and 1:48.15.
Princeton 4x400 - The Tigresses topped the Honor Roll with a time of 4:27.38 on the legs of Lexi Bohms, Miyah Fox, Keighley Davis and Camryn Driscoll.
Princeton 4x800 - Bohms kicked off the Tigresses relay again, joined this time by Paige Jesse, Kiana Brokaw and Driscoll for a top time of 11:17.20.