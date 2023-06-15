Sports shorts, June 15

The Princeton High School cross country team will host its summer runs beginning Monday.

Any current or incoming PHS students are invited to join for some cross country runs on the following dates and times during the rest of the month of June. Interested students should meet in front of the high school on the Euclid Avenue side by the flag pole.

Monday, June 19 - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21 - 10 a.m.

Friday, June 23 - 7 p.m.

Monday, June 26 - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28 - 10 a.m.

Friday, June 30 - 7 p.m.

BCR Sports Editor wins IPA award

BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus received first place for best sports feature for non-dailies in the Illinois Press Association Contest, “BV senior finds inspiration from twin.” Hieronymus wrote about the close bonds between 2022 BV grad Kaleen Carlson and her twin brother, Keegan, who was born with centronuclear myopathy.

Judges said: “What a beautiful story and touching relationship. Thank you so much for sharing it. An easy choice for No. 1.”

Keegan and Kaleen Carlson, 2022 graduates of Bureau Valley High School, have twin telepathy, their mother, Tammy said. Keegan, who was born with Centronuclear Myopathy, is his sister's biggest fan. Their story netted BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus a first place award by the Illinois Press Association. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Wyaton Hills Ladies Day Golf

The Play of the Day for Tuesday’s Ladies Day golf at Wyaton Hills was “subtract all putts.” Karen Towns took first with Lana Whitmore second, Sue Garvin third and Nita Wyatt fourth.

Linda Halberg had a chip-in.

Christiansen to play in Shrine Game

Princeton senior outside linebacker Augie Christiansen will play in the annual Illinois Shrine All-Star Football Game on Saturday at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Tucci Stadium in Bloomington.

Christiansen helped the Tigers to a 10-1 record, a repeat Class 3A quarterfinal appearance and the Three Rivers Conference East title as a senior.

Princeton's Augie Christiansen (15) runs up the field as IC Catholic's KJ Parker (14) defends in the Class 3A Quarterfinal game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Princeton. Christiansen will play in Saturday's Shrine Game in Bloomington. (Scott Anderson)

Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS

The 2023 Walnut 5K for ALS will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 1, in front of the Bureau Valley Elementary Walnut Campus at 323 South Main St. Walkers are encouraged to participate. Entry fee costs $20 and includes a T-shirt if received by June 23.

Checks made payable to Running Through ALS LTD may be sent to Running Through ALS LTD, PO Box 141, Walnut, Illinois 61376. Forinformation, contact walnut5kals@gmail.com or 815-303-9348.

IVYFL registration forms available

Registration forms are available for the Illinois Valley Youth Football League at Heartland Bank & Trust in Spring Valley.

The IVYFL is a tackle football league open to youth in the Hall, DePue and Putnam County school districts and private schools in the Illinois Valley entering the fifth through eighth grades.

Registration and physical forms are due by June 30. For information, call Jack Boroski at 815-664-4577 or Justin Boroski at 815-663-7951.