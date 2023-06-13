2023 BCR Boys Track & Field Honor Roll Team

Here are the area boys leaders on the Track & Field for the 2023 season, featuring athletes from the Amboy co-op, Bureau Valley, Princeton and St. Bede:
Elijah House (BV/Sr.) - The BCR Track Athlete of the Year qualified for Class 1A State in four events, landing an eighth-place medal in the 800 meters. He also qualified in the 400 meters and two relays. The Bureau Valley senior led the Honor Roll in the 400 (51.32), 800 (1:57.0) and 1600 (4:41.2).
Tom Makransky (SB/Sr.) - The St. Bede senior capped his career for his dad’s Bruins by qualifying for State in the pole vault with a second-place finish at the El Paso Sectional. He topped the Honor Roll with a vault of 11-8.
Greyson Marincic (SB/So.) - The Bruins cub enjoyed much sophomore success, qualifying for state in the 300 hurdles as the El Paso Sectional runner-up. He led the Honor Roll with a time of 43.08.
Kyler McNinch (ALO/Sr.) - The senior from Amboy led the Honor Roll in the 3200 with a time of 10:20.56.
Payne Miller (Princeton/Jr.) - The Tiger strongman qualified for State in the shot put with a third-place showing at sectional. He went on to grab a fifth-place State medal and led the Honor Roll at 57-10 1/2.
Justin Moon (BV/So.) - The Storm sophomore led all area triple jumpers with a jump of 39-11 1/2. He was also the co-leader in high jump at 5-9.
Ian Morris (Princeton/So.) - Doubled up with teammate Bennett Williams at 2A State by placing third in the discus at the Geneseo Sectional. He had a season’s best 156-5 1/2.
Zane Murphy (Amboy/Sr.) - The Clippers senior gave the Amboy co-op an Honor Roll leader in both the 100 (11.52) and 200 (23.84).
Cade Odell (Princeton/So.) - The PHS soph came on strong to qualify for 2A State as one of nine qualifiers from the Geneseo Sectional. He reached the State finals, placing 12th. He PRed at 48-9 3/4.
Brock Shane (BV/Jr.) - Shane was the first over the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.19. He was ranked second in the 300H.
Grady Thompson (Princeton/Sr.) - Best known for basketball, Thompson jump right into his first season out for Tiger track. He was the Honor Roll leader in the long jump at 19-9 1/2 and shared top honors in the high jump at 5-9.
Bennett Williams (Princeton/Jr.) - Big Ben struck for an area best discus toss of 172-2 1/4. He topped the field at sectional and brought home a sixth-place medal from the 2A State meet.
RELAYS
Amboy co-op 4x100 - The Clippers crew of Caleb Yanos, Joel Billhorn, Kelton Schwamberger and Murphy clocked a Honor Roll best 46.12.
Amboy co-op 4x200 - Yanos, Schwamberger and Murphy teamed up with Brayden Klein for a top time of 1:37.2.
Amboy co-op 4x400 - The Clippers crew of sophomores Billhorn and Yanos and seniors Murphy and McNinch placed sixth at the Rockridge Sectional, qualifying for 1A State with a time of 3:32.73.
Bureau Valley 4x400 - The Storm’s relay of Dylan Macklin Adrian Gallardo, Ben Roth and House was one of 10 4x4s to qualify for 1A State from the Rockridge Sectional, placing ninth with a PR of 3:34.68.
Bureau Valley 4x800 - The Storm’s relay of Gallardo, Ben Roth, Maddox Moore and House placed third at Sectional, qualifying for State on time. They led the Honor Roll with a time of 8:27.50.