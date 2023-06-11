Softball: St. Bede players share what winning State means to them

BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus asked each member of the St. Bede softball team what winning State means to them. Here’s the answers of those who replied:
Ava Balestri (#42, Freshman/U)
“To me winning state is an experience I will never forget. Being a part of this team has taught me so much not only on the field but off the field too. The upperclassmen were great role models and I wouldn’t want anyone else to look up to. To be a part of St.Bede history is a big privilege and I’m excited to see what the next seasons have in store for us.”
Addie Bontz (#23, Senior/CF)
“Winning state to me means I got to end my senior year in the best way possible. Winning state has always been our dream since day one. As a team we knew we had to go game by game though. Watching the film over still gives me chills. I haven’t had such a good team bond before. The girls on this team individually are amazing. Not just their athletic ability, but their love towards all of us and the game. Before the game we all talked about how no matter what happened we were all proud of each-other and so thankful to be there. We are that team that doesn’t get mad at someone for a mistake. We know we need to step up and help that person out. As a senior on this team I know it is my job to be a leader. This year has taught me that everyone on this team is a leader. I didn’t doubt that we weren’t going to win state. I knew that with this team and these girls and coaches, we could do it.”
Maddy Dalton (#32, Junior/1B)
“It feels so amazing, rewarding and everything I ever could have imagined and more. Also it feels great, because I didn’t want to end up like my dad and his friends talking about how they could have been state champs.”
Tessa Dugosh (#34, Junior/OF)
“I cannot even begin to describe how amazing it feels to win State. The best part about it is knowing how hard the girls and I worked to get here. Everyone put in 100% effort, always. We really earned it.”
Alyssa Engels (#2, Senior/OF)
“Winning state means everything to me especially doing it with this group of girls. We have made unbreakable bonds on and off the field that made winning with them even more special. Leaving high school and the sport of softball as St. Bede state champions is something I will hold on to forever.”
Macy Hartt (#3, Junior/OF)
“To win a championship means a lot not only to me, but my whole team. We put in a lot of hard work throughout the whole season and we saw it pay off. It is an awesome feeling to be apart of such a great group of girls and coaches and make SBA history.”
Ella Hermes (#22, Junior/P-SS)
“This State championship means the world to me, because of all of the hard work and effort me and my team have put into the game.”
Maci Kelly (#7, Sophomore/C-U)
“Winning a state championship means so much. We worked so hard this season to get how far we did. One of our program models is mudita, meaning being as happy for others as for yourself. I got injured at the end of the season and wasn’t able to play, but I was still there to support the team all the way. It was surreal to even have the opportunity to witness the making of history that we accomplished.”
Lilli McClain (#16, Freshman/C-U)
“To me, winning State was a memory I know I will never forget. For this to happen to me is still so crazy to think about. Since we were given this opportunity, I have become so much closer with all of my teammates and made so many fun memories along the way. I am so glad to be apart of this historical team and so thankful all of the upperclassman made me feel so welcomed. This will always be a highlight of my life and one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”
Quinn McClain (#30, Junior/SS)
‘To me, winning State means so much. I am so grateful for the opportunity to play on this team. This team was able to make history and be the first team to win state at St. Bede Academy for girls softball. It’s actually crazy to think we won state. I get chills every time I think about it. We had great leaders and coaches on our team, everyone gave their everything no matter how down we were. Winning state was such a good experience and it’ll be a memory that stays with me forever.”
Abby Michels (#31, Senior/OF)
“Winning the state championship was bittersweet. It marked the end of my softball career, but I was able to make memories that will last me a lifetime and I am very grateful for that.”
Ella Mudge (#4, Freshman/C-U)
“Winning the State championship means everything to me. I know how hard we all have worked all season to get to this point. I feel closer to my teammates than ever and I’m so motivated and excited to start playing again next season. It was such a honor to be apart of the St. Bede softball program.”
Bella Pinter (#15, Junior/C)
“Winning state with these girls is such and honor and a privilege. I am so incredibly proud of these girls and how far we have come this season. Being the first female sports team at St Bede to win state is something we will never forget and most likely share with our kids. The hard work and dedication we all, coaches included, have put in to the season is something I hope we can continue to use in all aspects of our lives. I am so thankful for this opportunity with such amazing people.”
Jillian Pinter (#00, Freshman/1B)
“To me, winning State means getting to experience softball at a higher level with girls who I’ve grown to see as my sisters.”
Chipper Rossi (#6, Freshman/P)
“Winning State for me wasn’t just another game, it was a memory I will get to cherish forever. Rather I played on the field or sat in the dugout I was a team player, I always cheered my heart out and participated in our term, mudita, which means celebrating others successes. That term is so important not only for a team, but for a person. Being able to be there to cheer on my teammates and their successes as they walked off that field was more than I could ever ask for. I’m proud to say I’m a part of St. Bede and I made history, I hope we can do it again and I myself work hard as a player to bring us all back.”
Emma Slingsby (#26, Freshman/LF)
“Winning State means to me that we as a team work well together. We understand and respect each other on and off the field. We understand that things will happen, and we work to pick others up if they do make a mistake. We don’t just respect our teammates. We respect our coaches, the opposing team, their coaches, the umpires, and our devoted fans. That is what winning State means to me.”
Lily Soliman (#11, Freshman/OF)
“Winning State to me is a huge honor and a great motivator, because now I want to work harder to become the State champion for the next three years at St. Bede. It motivates me to practice even harder and to continue to get better everyday. Winning State was an amazing team bonding experience. I feel closer to my coaches and teammates than I ever have been. I am honored to go to St. Bede and to be a part of the St. Bede softball program.”
Reagan Stoudt (#48, Junior/3B-P)
“For me, winning state means so much. It reflects all of the work this team has put in this season. Being the first female sports team in St. Bede history to win state is something we will remember forever and carry with pride. I am so proud of how far we have come this year and the level of softball we were able to achieve this year.”
Madelyn Torrance (#17, Senior/2B)
“It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”