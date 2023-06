PONTIAC - Princeton’s Grady Thompson scored 26 points, leading the Class 1-2A North All-Stars to a 132-107 victory at Pontiac High School Saturday afternoon.

He was named as the North MVP.

The South won the 1-2A girls game, 87-74. Ashlyn May of Fieldcrest scored six points for the North.

The South swept the 3-4A games, wining the girls game, 79-73, and the boys game, 122-117.