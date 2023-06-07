Softball: St. Bede players receive all-state recognition

Four members of the St. Bede softball team, who played key roles leading the Bruins to the Class 1A State championship, have received All-State recognition.
Junior pitchers Reagan Stoudt and Ella Hermes were named to the Illinois Softball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State First Team. Stoudt was the winning pitcher in the supersectional while Hermes picked up two wins at sectional and two wins at State.
Senior first baseman Madelyn Torrance and senior outfielder Addie Bontz were named to the second team.
From around the area, Newman junior pitcher Ad Waldschmidt was named to the 1A first team and Henry-Senachwine sophomore catcher Kaitlyn Anderson received second team recognition.
Two members of Rockridge’s Class 2A State champions, senior short stop Payton Brown and junior pitcher Kendra Lewis, along with Riverdale senior Alivia Bark (IF) were named as 2A First Team All-State.
The Three Rivers Conference was represented on the Class 2A Second Team by Riverdale sophomore Breckin DeLaRosa (C), Kewanee seniors McKensey Stontz (U) and Marissa Stevens (C), Sherrard sophomore infielders Savanah Hauger and Nadia Anderson and Rockridge seniors Kori Needham (OF) and Cierra Bush (IF).
Third team selection went to Riverdale freshman Katie Cox (IF) and junior Lexi Duke (IF), Sherrard senior Teegan Neese (IF) and freshman Makenzie Moran (IF/OF), Orion sophomore Lainey Kunert (OF), Kewanee freshman Kalleigh Gale (P) and Sherrard sophomore infielders Savanah Hauger and Nadia Anderson.