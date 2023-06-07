Notebook: Grady Thompson to suit up for IBCA All-Stars

Grady Thompson, a First Team All-Stater from Princeton, is going to suit up with the best players in the state in Class 1-2A.
The recent Princeton High School graduate will play for the North squad in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association 1-2A All-Star Game at Pontiac High School on Saturday.
The BCR Player of the Year is the first Princeton player selected to the IBCA All-Star Game since Jon Foss in 2002. John Rumley, who coached Foss at PHS, was the first Tiger to play in 1979.
“Yeah, I’m real excited for it. I think it’s pretty cool to have the top guys all go and play with each other,” Thompson said. “It means a lot to be able to go play with those guys. It makes you feel like your hard work paid off.”
Thompson, who played in the Illinois-Iowa All-Star Game in March, was the first Tiger named First Team All-State since Joe Ruklick in 1955, whose all-time scoring record he broke this past season.
Among notable teammates, Thompson will play along side Jase Whiteman of Rockridge, whose Rockets knocked out Princeton in the sectional championship, and his MidPro AAU teammate Jaxson Provost of Bishop McNamara.
The IBCA left an honorary spot on the North All-Stars for Dylan Bazzell, the First Team All-Stater who was tragically killed in a sledding accident over Spring break in Colorado.
The North squad is coached by Dan Beebe of Aurora Christian, formerly an assistant coach at Hall. His brother, Don, was a NFL standout for the Buffalo Bills and head football coach at Aurora University.
Game time is 1 p.m.
Hall alum Eric Yerly of Byron will be the head coach for the 1-2A North girls. He will take two of his players with him, Ella Grundstrom and Ave Kultgen, along with Ashlyn May of Fieldcrest.
Brooklyn Ficek of La Salle-Peru will suit up for the Class 3-4A South Girls team.
The 1-2A girls will tip off the day at 11 a.m. The 3-4A games will follow with the girls at 3 p.m. and the boys at 5 p.m.
Barnett named as BV volleyball coach
Saige Barnett is returning home to Bureau Valley as the Storm volleyball coach. She succeeds the coach she played for, Caitlyn DeMay, who resigned after seven seasons.
Barnett, who will be teaching high school PE, was the 2018-19 BCR Female Athlete of the Year and Girls Basketball Player of the Year and is the Storm’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
DeMay, a 2005 BVHS graduate, led the Storm to the regional championship in 2018 and a 24-13 record in 2019. The Storm went 15-20 last season.