State Softball Notebook: Former St. Bede players enjoy Bruins success

PEORIA - It was a good day to be a Bruin, past and present.
Several former St. Bede softball players were in the crowd at the IHSA State Softball Tournament over the weekend enjoying the Bruins march to the Class 1A state championship.
They all still take great pride in the Bruins program.
“I still have love for St. Bede. I coached freshmen basketball last year so I know a lot of these kids. It’s very exciting,” said Mo Dean, a senior first baseman on the Bruins’ fourth-place state squad in 2013.
Dean has great memories of playing at state.
“It was great. All of my friends were on the team and we just kept going. Had great support from the fans and our parents. It was such a fun season,” she said.
Tara (Kunkel) Knauf, who was a junior outfielder for the 2013 state team, said this year’s team will form the same bonds hers did.
“It is definitely a memory I will never forget,” she said. “I am so incredibly happy for the team, because this will be an experience that they will remember forever. This memory will bond them forever as teammates and friends.
“While watching them play, it is clear that they have the determination, dedication and leadership that it takes to win a state championship. I can’t wait to see these girls continue to succeed on the field in the future. Definitely a great day to be a Bruin.”
Memories of playing St. Bede softball are fresh for Payge Pyszka, who played along many of this year’s players on last year’s sectional finalists and now plays for Clarke College.
“It’s real exciting to see the people that I used to play with just a year ago continue to play with the passion for the game and go out there and do their thing. It’s really nice to see them fight even when they know they’re going to come up against some hard teams,” she said.
“Of course, I wish I was out there, but I’m super excited for them. I feel no matter how far I go, I’ll still have a part on this team. And being able after the games to talk to them and see that they’re so happy and I’m here supporting them makes me want to keep coming back. That’s all about what St. Bede is. It’s family. So it feels good that I’m still a part of that family.”
Three former Bruins in attendance have family ties to this year’s state champions.
Maggie Sons, the daughter of St. Bede head coach Shawn Sons, was a member of the 2019 state squad. She said winning state is a monumental accomplishment for the Academy, especially its girls athletic programs.
“It was an amazing journey to watch the girls conquer,” she said. “Before the game Saturday, there hadn’t been a female sports team at St. Bede win state and to see them push all the way to the end and accomplish such an incredible thing is not only empowering for the team, but female sports teams at St. Bede as well as the school as a whole.
“As you’ve heard ‘Mudita’ is the cornerstone that the softball team is built on. I can’t even count on my hands the amount of texts I received from my team who previously went to state, saying how proud they are of the team and Coach Sons. We are all so happy to see the success of St. Bede softball.”
Sons is especially proud of her dad.
“I don’t think people truly understand or can wrap their head around the amount of work, sweat, and energy my dad has put into the season let along the program. To see him win a state championship is everything he deserves,” she said.
Claire Morrow, whose dad, Mike, is an assistant coach, was also on the 2019 state squad. Her family has been a part of the program for a decade dating back to her cousin, Gabby Morrow, on the 2013 team, and her cousin, Emma Slingsby, a freshman on this year’s team.
She said it’s been nice to see the progression from fourth place in 2013, to third place in 2019 to first place this year.
“It brought back a lot of great memories. I couldn’t be happier for the girls and coaches, and I’m very proud of them all. It was fun to watch the team, especially my cousin Emma,” Morrow said.
“I’m excited to watch the girls for the seasons to come. I had the pleasure of playing with a lot of the upperclassmen on the team and I’ve enjoyed watching them grow into the wonderful athletes they are. I also had the same coaches when I played and I’m so thankful to have experienced playing for them, especially my dad.”
Ryann Stoudt, whose sister, Reagan, is a standout pitcher/third baseman for the Bruins, is just a year removed from wearing the St. Bede green, having played on the state team in 2019 as a freshman. The Quincy University player couldn’t have been any happier for her sister and former teammates.
“I am beyond proud of the team as a whole, and I’m even prouder of my sister,” she said. “Watching Reagan the last couple of weeks reminded me of how far she has come as an individual and I’m so excited to see what she does in her final season of high school ball and in college on the field.
“I didn’t get to see them play in their regular season, but I was very impressed by their postseason games. It’s crazy to see how the girls have developed into the fantastic players they are today.”
Twice as nice for Three Rivers
The Three Rivers Conference had not one, but two state champions crowned on Saturday.
Rockridge, the Three Rivers West champions, won its third straight Class 2A state championship, defeating Beecher, 7-1, later in the afternoon following St. Bede’s 1A victory.
St. Bede was the Three Rivers East champions.
Rockridge won its first of four state titles in 2005. The only other Three Rivers team to win state was Morrison in 2011 (2A).
St. Bede second champ from Illinois Valley
St. Bede becomes the first softball team from the Illinois Valley in 30 years to win state and just the second ever.
Streator was the first, winning the AA title in 1983.