Baseball: Area players named to TRAC East All-Conference team

Players from Bureau Valley, Hall, Princeton and St. Bede received mention on the 2023 Three Rivers East All-Conference baseball team.
Hall, which finished second headed the team with four unanimous selections - junior pitcher Payton Dye, senior catcher Kyler Lapp and senior infielders Mac Resetich and Ashton Pecher.
League champ St. Bede placed junior pitcher Alex Ankiewicz unanimously and junior outfielder Evan Entrican.
Princeton had two unanimous selections in senior pitcher Danny Cihocki and sophomore outfielder Noah LaPorte while Bureau Valley placed senior infielder Sam Rouse.
The first team also included junior outfielder Brendan Tunink (unanimously) and senior pitcher Kyle Wolfe of Newman and sophomore infielder Colson Welgat of Kewanee.
Second-team selections included senior Brendan Pillion (IF) and juniors Seth Ferrari (P) and infielder Luke Tunnell (IF) of St. Bede, junior Max Bryant (OF), seniors Ryan Brucker (IF) and Augie Christiansen (OF) of Princeton, senior Ayize Martin (U) of Bureau Valley and junior Izaiah Nanez of Mendota.
Honorable mention went to freshman Gus Burr (IF) of St. Bede, sophomore Jordan Reinhardt (U) of Princeton and sophomore Braiden Freeman (IF) of Mendota.