IHSA State Softball Capsule Previews

Members of the St. Bede softball team pose with the Class 1A Sectional plaque after defeating Biggsville 3-1 in the Class 1A Sectional championship on Friday, May 26, 2023 at St. Bede Academy. The Bruins beat Orangeville 6-1 in Monday's Sterling Supersectional to advance to State for the first time since 2019. (Scott Anderson)