Softball: St. Bede ‘needs to keep doing what we’ve been doing’

Shawn Sons won’t tell his St. Bede softball team to do anything different when it takes on Orangeville in today’s Class 1A Sterling Supersectional.
He just told them, “Keep doing what we’ve been doing.”
What they have been doing has been good enough to land the Bruins their fifth sectional championship and on the brink of their third trip to State.
St. Bede used all the comforts of home in beating Ridgewood, 6-1, in the semifinals and Biggsville West Central, 3-1, for the Class 1A Sectional championship.
Ella Hermes has been the winning pitcher in both games and won the sectional championship with one crack of the bat with a three-run homer.
“I told the girls before (Friday’s sectional championship, ‘Ladies, you’re playing awesome ball. There’s no special instructions from this point on, just do what you do,’” he said. “And I’m so proud of them. They work so hard.”
Game time is 11 a.m. Monday at Sterling High School on the north side of the school. Sterling has a new turf field.
“I’m excited. We’re ready to keep going,” Hermes said.
Orangeville (29-2) beat South Beloit 6-0 for the Forreston Sectional title on Friday.
Orangeville has won five straight regionals and four sectionals in the past five seasons. The Broncos won the supersectional in 2021, placing third in Class 1A State tournament.
“Orangeville’s usually up there in the rankings every year. They’re a good ball club,” Sons said. “You have to play who you play. The girls aren’t awed by anybody. By the same token, they don’t take anyone for granted.”
St. Bede won its fifth sectional championship, following titles in 2006, 2013, 2018 and 2019. The Bruins have won supersectionals in 2013 and 2019, placing fourth at state in its first trip and third in its second.
St. Bede supersectional appearances:
2006-A (at Lisle)- Westmont 3, St. Bede 1
2013-2A (at DeKalb) - St. Bede 6, Aurora Central Catholic 1
2018-2A (at East Peoria) - Rockridge 10, St. Bede 10 (6 inn.)
2019-1A (at Bloomington) - St. Bede 5, Villa Grove 0
2023-1A (at Sterling) - St. Bede (26-7) vs. Orangeville (29-2), 11 a.m., Monday