May 27, 2023
Boys track: Bureau County lands 3 state medals

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton sent all four throwers to State this weekend with Bennett Williams (from left), Ian Morris, Cade Odell and Payne Miller.

Princeton sent all four throwers to State this weekend with Bennett Williams (from left), Ian Morris, Cade Odell and Payne Miller. (Photo contributed)

CHARLESTON - Bureau County athletes landed three state medals in Saturday’s IHSA State Boys Track & Field championships at Eastern Illinois University.

Bureau Valley senior Elijah House finished eighth in the Class 1A 800 meters with a time of 1:57.85. Senior Julian Aske of Evanston Beacon Academy was the state champ in 1:53.53.

In Class 2A, Princeton junior Payne Miller was fifth in the shot put at 16.47m (54-0 1/2) and classmate Bennett Williams was sixth in the discus at 48.79m (160-4 3/4).

State champions were Cahoka senior Chase Crawford in the shot put at 19.28m (63-3) and Salem junior Caleb Smith at 55.56m (182-3 1/2).

PHS sophomore Cade Odell finished 12th in the shot at 14.88m (48-9 3/4).