Boys track: Bureau County lands 3 state medals

CHARLESTON - Bureau County athletes landed three state medals in Saturday’s IHSA State Boys Track & Field championships at Eastern Illinois University.
Bureau Valley senior Elijah House finished eighth in the Class 1A 800 meters with a time of 1:57.85. Senior Julian Aske of Evanston Beacon Academy was the state champ in 1:53.53.
In Class 2A, Princeton junior Payne Miller was fifth in the shot put at 16.47m (54-0 1/2) and classmate Bennett Williams was sixth in the discus at 48.79m (160-4 3/4).
State champions were Cahoka senior Chase Crawford in the shot put at 19.28m (63-3) and Salem junior Caleb Smith at 55.56m (182-3 1/2).
PHS sophomore Cade Odell finished 12th in the shot at 14.88m (48-9 3/4).