Baseball: Hall seeks second sectional championship at Knoxville

The Hall Red Devils are in the hunt for the Class 2A sectional championship at Knoxville.
The Red Devils (22-8) will send junior ace Max Bryant to the mound against Sherrard (25-6) today, seeking their second sectional championship in school history.
Game time is 11 a.m.
The Red Devils used a “pickle play” to score their only run and rode the shutout pitching of junior Peyton Dye to a 1-0 win over the Lewistown Valley Cuba co-op on Thursday.
Sherrard beat Macomb 5-3 in Wednesday’s semifinals and rallied to beat host Princeton 3-2 for the regional championship.
Hall won its only sectional in 2018, rocking Alleman 12-1, on its way to the Class 2A state championship.
A look at Hall sectional championship game scores
2017 (2A) - Warren 4, Hall 3
2018 (2A) - Hall 12, Alleman 1 (5 inn.)
2019 (2A) - Alleman 8, Hall 7
2023 (2A) - Hall (22-8) vs. Sherrard (25-6), Saturday