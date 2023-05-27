May 27, 2023
Baseball: Hall seeks second sectional championship at Knoxville

By Kevin Hieronymus
Hall sophomore Max Bryant pitches during Monday's game at Prather Field. He shut out host Princeton 2-0 on two hits while striking out 10.

Max Bryant will be on the mound today when the Red Devils meet Sherrard for the Class 2A sectional championship at Knoxville. (Mike Vaughn)

The Hall Red Devils are in the hunt for the Class 2A sectional championship at Knoxville.

The Red Devils (22-8) will send junior ace Max Bryant to the mound against Sherrard (25-6) today, seeking their second sectional championship in school history.

Game time is 11 a.m.

The Red Devils used a “pickle play” to score their only run and rode the shutout pitching of junior Peyton Dye to a 1-0 win over the Lewistown Valley Cuba co-op on Thursday.

Sherrard beat Macomb 5-3 in Wednesday’s semifinals and rallied to beat host Princeton 3-2 for the regional championship.

Hall won its only sectional in 2018, rocking Alleman 12-1, on its way to the Class 2A state championship.

A look at Hall sectional championship game scores

2017 (2A) - Warren 4, Hall 3

2018 (2A) - Hall 12, Alleman 1 (5 inn.)

2019 (2A) - Alleman 8, Hall 7

2023 (2A) - Hall (22-8) vs. Sherrard (25-6), Saturday