Tiger Baseball Camp set June 12-16

The 2023 Princeton Tiger Baseball Camp will run June 12-16 at Princeton High School’s Prather Field.

There will be two sessions with incoming third through fifth graders meeting from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and incoming sixth through ninth graders meeting from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Cost is $30.

Camp instructors will be PHS head coach Wick Warren and PHS players. Warren said the importance of hard work and sportsmanship will be emphasized and a fun and positive atmosphere will help build self-confidence, fundamental baseball skills, and a love of the game.

Registration forms are available at www.phs-il.org and due June 9. For more information contact, Warren at 815- 719-9050 or wcw1.1978@gmail.com.