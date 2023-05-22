Baseball: So close again for Princeton

PRINCETON – Three times the Princeton Tigers have reached the regional championships in the past four seasons.

And all three times, the Tigers have fallen short, by a total of six runs.

Broc Dehamer delivered the latest heart-breaker to Princeton with a two-out, two-run hit to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift Sherrard to a 3-2 win over the host Tigers.

It was an all too familiar final for Princeton coach Wick Warren.

“I’m getting tired of these close games,” Warren said. “This is the third championship I’ve lost — 2-1 to Hall (in 2019), 8-3 to Rock Falls (2021) and now this, 3-2. It was a good ball game. They tend to be good ball games. They’re going to be tight. You can’t fault anything ... we just didn’t get it done.”

Princeton's coach Wick Warren (Mike Vaughn)

Princeton senior Augie Christiansen, who led his team with two hits, said it was a tough loss.

“(We) started off hot. Had times we could have capitalized, (but) didn’t happen. They put some hits together. Three hits isn’t a lot. That’s nothing. Danny (Cihocki) pitched his butt off,” he said. “We came into it knowing these games were going to be low scoring, close games. We knew it was going to be a dog fight and that’s exactly what it was. It didn’t go in our favor. Nothing we can do about it now. It’s part of the game.”

Princeton threatened in its last at-bat, but Sherrard pitcher Maddux Harksen wiggled out of two-out, bases-loaded jam in the seventh to send his Tigers to a repeat regional championship.

Princeton senior Augie Christiansen slides in for a Tiger run in the third inning after doubling in Saturday's regional championship game at Prather Field. Sherrard won 3-2. (Mike Vaughn)

Augie Christiansen ripped a single to right and stole second. Jordan Reinhardt drew a walk and Ryan Brucker was hit by a pitch for the second time to load them up.

Cihocki bounced to Sherrard third baseman Garrett Woodward, who beat Reinhardt to the bag for the force out to end the game and send Sherrard dancing.

“It just means a lot. These guys put in a lot of work. They love competing every day. We had to grind it out a little bit today,” Sherrard coach Nick Basala said. “Danny (Cihocki) threw a heck of a game. So just to grind him out, get some opportunities, take advantage, just means a lot for these kids that they battled like that and came out on top.”

Princeton (15-7) pushed across two runs on one hit in the third inning to take a 2-0 lead.

Augie Christiansen led off with a deep double to right field. Brucker was hit by a pitch with one out and stole second. Catcher Aiden Switzer’s throw to second sailed into center field when the Sherrard infielders had a miscommunication, allowing Christiansen to waltz home.

After Cihocki grounded out to second, Ace Christiansen reached on an infield error, scoring Brucker to make it 2-0.

That lead looked like it may have been enough for Cihocki, the Tigers’ ace, who struck out five batters in the first four innings.

Sherrard cut the lead in half with one run after a leadoff walk to Holland Anderson. He stole second, took third on a come-backer to Cihocki and scored on a wild pitch.

Woodward singled and Davis walked with one out in the bottom of the sixth. A wild pitch sent both Sherrard base runners into scoring position, bringing DeHamer to the plate.

Having backed Princeton center fielder Noah LaPorte to the fence in his last at-bat in the fourth, DeHamer ripped a line drive to left on a 1-1 count, scoring both Woodward and Davis to give his team the lead for the first time.

“I was kind of scared at first. But I stuck with it and hit it as hard as I could,” DeHamer said. “Basically, I just stay confident and then rip the ball.”

“Broc had a little bit of a dip in the middle of the season, but he’s been coming around,” Basala said. “We thought his first couple of at-bats, he was locked in on the approach and didn’t think he was getting fooled very much and he came through for a big hit for us. An exceptional job by him.”

Princeton senior pitcher Danny Cihocki fires a pitch in Saturday's regional championship game at Prather Field. Sherrard won 3-2. (Mike Vaughn)

Cihocki, who will pitch for Lake Land College in Mattoon next year, allowed just three hits with 11 strikeouts in his last appearance in Tiger blues.

“Danny had 11 strikeouts and only three hits. Two of the three runs were (after) walks. The only two walks he had and they wound up scoring,” Warren said.

Sherrard (24-6) will face Macomb (18-11) in the Class 2A Knoxville Sectional at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.