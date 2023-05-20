May 19, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Boys track: Bureau Valley’s Elijah House, relays qualify for state

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley's 4x800 relay of Maddox Moore, Elijah House, Adrian Gallardo and Ben Roth qualified for state.

Bureau Valley's 4x800 relay of Maddox Moore, Elijah House, Adrian Gallardo and Ben Roth qualified for state.

EDGINGTON - Elijah House is going back to state and taking some Bureau Valley friends with him.

House was the Class 1A Rockridge Sectional champion Friday night in the 400 meters with a time of 51.46. He also advanced with a runner-up finish in the 800 meters in 2:00.45.

House also took part in the Storm’s state-qualifying 4x800 and 4x400 relays.

BV’ 4x400 relay was one of 10 to run the qualifying time with Dylan Macklin, Ben Roth, Adrian Gallardo and House with a ninth-place 3:34.68.

Bureau Valley's 4x400 relay of Dylan Macklin, Elijah House, Adrian Gallardo and Ben Roth qualified for state.

Bureau Valley's 4x400 relay of Dylan Macklin, Elijah House, Adrian Gallardo and Ben Roth qualified for state.

The Storm came in third in the 4x800 on the legs of Gallardo, Roth, Maddox Moore and House, running a qualifying time of 8:27.50.

BV’s Landon Hulsing placed third in the discus with a PR of 132-7 3/4 and tied for fourth in high jump (5-7), but did not advance.

Also for BV, Jon Dybek was sixth in the shot put (42-4 3/4) and seventh in the discus (114-6 3/4), Roth was sixth in the 800 (2:05.07) and Brock Shane and Macklin placed 5-6 in the pole vault.

The Amboy co-op 4x400 relay of Joel Billhorn, Zane Murphy, Caleb Yonos and Kyler McNinch qualified with a sixth-place time of 3:32.73.

Also for Amboy, McNinch was third in the 3200 (10:19.12) and seventh in the 1600 (4:58.65), Ian Sandberg was sixth in shot (43-5 3/4) and discus (120-2 1/2) and Billhorn was fourth in the long jump (19-4) and sixth in the 200 (52.97).