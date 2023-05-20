Boys track: Bureau Valley’s Elijah House, relays qualify for state

EDGINGTON - Elijah House is going back to state and taking some Bureau Valley friends with him.
House was the Class 1A Rockridge Sectional champion Friday night in the 400 meters with a time of 51.46. He also advanced with a runner-up finish in the 800 meters in 2:00.45.
House also took part in the Storm’s state-qualifying 4x800 and 4x400 relays.
BV’ 4x400 relay was one of 10 to run the qualifying time with Dylan Macklin, Ben Roth, Adrian Gallardo and House with a ninth-place 3:34.68.
The Storm came in third in the 4x800 on the legs of Gallardo, Roth, Maddox Moore and House, running a qualifying time of 8:27.50.
BV’s Landon Hulsing placed third in the discus with a PR of 132-7 3/4 and tied for fourth in high jump (5-7), but did not advance.
Also for BV, Jon Dybek was sixth in the shot put (42-4 3/4) and seventh in the discus (114-6 3/4), Roth was sixth in the 800 (2:05.07) and Brock Shane and Macklin placed 5-6 in the pole vault.
The Amboy co-op 4x400 relay of Joel Billhorn, Zane Murphy, Caleb Yonos and Kyler McNinch qualified with a sixth-place time of 3:32.73.
Also for Amboy, McNinch was third in the 3200 (10:19.12) and seventh in the 1600 (4:58.65), Ian Sandberg was sixth in shot (43-5 3/4) and discus (120-2 1/2) and Billhorn was fourth in the long jump (19-4) and sixth in the 200 (52.97).