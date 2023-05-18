Girls track: Area athletes seek state medals

IHSA Class 1-2A State Meet at Charleston

When: 1A - Thursday/Saturday; 2A - Friday/Saturday

1A area athletes: ALO - Elly Jones (100 H, triple jump); Bureau Valley - Jillian Hulsing (high jump); St. Bede - Lily Bosnich, fr. (300 hurdles), Anna Lopez, sr. (triple jump, 100), Macy Zeglis, sr. (100 H); 4x100 and 4x200 relays (Lopez, Sierah Shaver, Emerald De La Torre, Bosnich)

2A area athletes: Princeton - Camryn Driscoll, fr. (400), Morgan Foes, jr. (shot, discus)

Jillian Hulsing

Worthy of note: Class 1A - Hulsing, a first-time state qualifier, surprised herself by winning the high jump at the Erie Sectional at 4-9 1/2. She is the 27th seed at state. ... Lopez, the reigning BCR Track Athlete of the Year, qualified for state by placing second in the triple jump and third in the 100. She is is the No. 2 seed in the triple jump and 22nd in the 100. Lopez claimed a 7th-place medal in the triple jump last year. ... The Bruins set school records (50.30/1:48.15) in both relays for a pair of blue ribbons at sectional. They are the 5th seed in both events. ... Bosnich set a school record (48.80) of her own to win the 300 hurdles while Zeglis was runner-up in the 100 hurdles (17.14). They are both seeded 18th. ... Jones medaled in both events. She is seeded 10th in the 100H and 22nd in the triple jump.

Class 2A - Driscoll, an IESA state champion in the 400 last year, was third at sectional, but qualified on time at 59.52 and is the 14 seed for her IHSA debut. ... Foes landed second-place finishes in both weight events at the Galesburg Sectional. She is line to medal in both events in her state debut as the No. 5 seed in discus (119-9 3/4) and No. 8 seed in shot (36-10 1/2).