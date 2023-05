Princeton High School senior defender Emma Kruse-Carter will continue her soccer career for Black Hawk College.

She signed to play soccer for the Braves on Tuesday.

“EKC” is the second member of the Tigresses to sign to play in college following Mariah Hobson (Monmouth).

Classmate Kolten Monroe recently signed with Black Hawk to play basketball.

Kruse-Carter was joined at her signing by her grandparents, Mary and John Kruse, her mother, Tambreah Kruse-Carter; and brother, TJ Kruse-Carter.