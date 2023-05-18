BCR Roundup for Wednesday, May 17: Red Devils roll into finals

Payton Dye and the Hall baseball team cruised to a 12-2 win in six innings over Rockridge in Class 2A regional semifinal play Wednesday night at Orion.
Dye scattered six hits and struck out seven for the win.
Max Bryant had a double and triple with two RBIs.
The Red Devils will face No. 7 seed Riverdale (8-14) in Saturday’s championship game at 11 a.m. The Rams upset top seed and host Orion, 5-1, in Wednesday’s first semifinal.
Sherrard 13, Kewanee 3: The top-seeded Tigers punched their ticket to the championship game of the Class 2A Princeton Regional by defeating the Boilermakers at Prather Field.
Sherrard (22-6) will await the winner of Thursday’s rivalry semifinal between (4) Princeton (17-6) and (5) Bureau Valley (13-12) in Saturday’s finals at 1 p.m.
BOYS TRACK
At El Paso: St. Bede’s Tom Makransky (pole vault) and Greyson Marincic (300 hurdles) qualified for the Class 1A State Meet next weekend with second-place finishes at the El Paso-Gridley Sectional on Wednesday.
Marincic placed second in the 300 H with a time of 43.08 and Makransky was second with a vault of 11-7 3/4, a personal best.