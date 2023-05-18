May 18, 2023
Shaw Local
Baseball: Tigers, Storm square off in regional semifinals

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley vs. Princeton

The Princeton Tigers and Bureau Valley Storm baseball teams have met twice on the ball diamond this spring.

The third time will carry a little more weight.

The Bureau County rivals will square off in today’s Class 2A Princeton Regional semifinals Prather Field. First pitch is 4:30 p.m.

The Tigers (17-6) swept the Three Rivers East series, winning 3-0 at Bureau Valley on Ryan Brucker/Jordan Reinhardt’s 4-hit shutout and three days later 12-2 at home behind Danny Cihocki.

The Storm (13-12) reached the regional finals at Princeton last year, falling to Erie-Prophetstown, 5-2.

Today’s winner will meet Sherrard (22-6), which beat Kewanee, 13-3, on Wednesday.