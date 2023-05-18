Baseball: Tigers, Storm square off in regional semifinals

The Princeton Tigers and Bureau Valley Storm baseball teams have met twice on the ball diamond this spring.

The third time will carry a little more weight.

The Bureau County rivals will square off in today’s Class 2A Princeton Regional semifinals Prather Field. First pitch is 4:30 p.m.

The Tigers (17-6) swept the Three Rivers East series, winning 3-0 at Bureau Valley on Ryan Brucker/Jordan Reinhardt’s 4-hit shutout and three days later 12-2 at home behind Danny Cihocki.

The Storm (13-12) reached the regional finals at Princeton last year, falling to Erie-Prophetstown, 5-2.

Today’s winner will meet Sherrard (22-6), which beat Kewanee, 13-3, on Wednesday.