Softball roundup: St. Bede moves on, Princeton falls

Reagan Stoudt had three hits and pitched a one-hit shutout to lead the St. Bede softball team to a 16-0 win over Midland in a Class 1A Wethersfield regional softball semifinal Tuesday at Annawan.
Stoudt struck out 11 and walked none in four innings. At the plate, she went 3 for 3 with a double and triple with two RBIs.
Addie Bontz went 2 for 2, including a solo home run, Maddy Dalton had one hit and two RBIs while Ella Hermes, Madelyn Torrence and Emma Slingsby each had a hit and RBI.
The Bruins (20-7) advance to Saturday’s regional finals at 11 a.m. Saturday at Howes Park in Annawan against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between (4) Annawan/Wethersfield (16-13) and (7) Stark County (8-19-1).
Rockridge 13, Princeton 0 (5 inn.): The Rockets’ Kendra Lewis shut out the Tigresses on one hit in Tuesday’s Class 2A Princeton Regional softball semifinals at Little Siberia.
Senior Isa Ibarra hit a double off the bottom of the right field fence in the fourth inning in her final at-bat for PHS for the Tigresses’ lone hit.
The Rockets collected 11 hits off two Princeton pitchers - Reese Reviglio (3.1 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) and Sylvie Rutledge (0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1K). Payton Brown (3-4, 3 RBIs) and Lewis (3-3, 3 RBIs) both homered. Lewis also doubled and tripled.
The two-time defending state champion Rockets (32-1) advance to Friday’s regional championship against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between (6) Bureau Valley (14-12) and .(4) Kewanee (14-7)