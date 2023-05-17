Notebook: Wrights catching on for Bureau Valley

Shin guards, chest protectors and face masks are catching on in the Wright family.
Sam Wright has been the varsity catcher for the Bureau Valley baseball team since his sophomore season, missing out his freshmen year due to COVID.
He’s joined behind the plate this year by his sister, Emily, a freshman catcher for the Storm softball team. It’s no accident she became a catcher, too.
“Yes it’s awesome to see my sister catching. I definitely think that the reason she started is just from watching me do it so often,” he said. “But she’s picked it up and done a great job, I’ve shown her a few things, but for the most part she has worked a lot on her own. I really think she’s better than I was at her age and wouldn’t be surprised if someday she turns out to be better than I was in high school.”
Emily has been catching since she was about 9 years old, growing up at the baseball fields watching Sam catch.
“He has definitely had a huge impact towards me, and taught me some great skills. While watching Sam when I was younger I picked up many skills and knowledge of the game. It’s definitely been a huge advantage for me,” she said.
Sam got his start behind the plate in Little League when his coach, Scott Salisbury, asked during practice if anyone wanted to catch and, “I said I would. And ever since then it’s just stuck with me and I’ve continued to do it every year.”
He likes the responsibilities the position brings even though it has taken him out of his comfort zone a bit.
“I think what I like about it the most is just being able to see everything that’s going on,” Sam said. “Everyone’s relying on you to tell them what to do so it’s sort of pushed me to be a little more outspoken, which is something I really used to struggle with and still today I’m not the best at. Also every single pitch you’re active getting to do something which I really enjoy.”
Sam will move on to do his catching for Coe College next year and it just won’t be the same for Emily.
“Knowing I won’t be able to just walk over to the field and watch him play next year is (going to be) tough,” she said.
Red Devil gunner
Another catcher in the area, Hall senior Kyler Lapp, continues to make big noise with his bat and arm. In last week’s win over Bureau Valley, Lapp picked off two runners off first base and nearly caught a couple at second.
It’s just all in a day’s work for the Red Devils’ receiver.
“It’s something to do. Definitely helps out our pitchers,” Lapp said. “Playing a game that relies on 21 outs, getting one or two here and there, saves them some extra pitches. Saves them some pressure.”
Hall pitcher Max Bryant, who was the beneficiary of having Lapp behind the plate in the BV game, was very appreciative.
“It’s pretty nice to have a catcher like that. He’s one of the best to ever do it here at Hall High School. It’s nice to be able to throw to him,” Bryant said.
Hall coach Tom Keegan said Lapp’s arm is no secret anymore.
“Here in the area, pretty much a lot people know about and even in the postseason when we go out west, from his 29ers days out in the Quad Cities, they know about him, too,” Keegan said. “He’s got us out of a lot of tight spots this year with his arm behind the plate. He can change a game in the batter’s box. He can change a game from behind the plate. Going to miss him next year.
“Sometimes he’s sailed a couple in to the outfield, but we ride or die with him.”
To catch a thief
Hall senior Mac Resetich is putting his speed to good use on the base paths for the Red Devils. He has attempted 43 stolen bases this season and incredibly has not been thrown out one time.
Most times when he walks or singles, it turns into a double and often a triple. He is the area leading hitter with a .615 clip and has scored 63 runs, 25 more than the next closest player.
Hall coach Tom Keegan said Resetich is one of the fastest, if not the fastest players, he’s coached at Hall.
Resetich will be taking his speed game to Illinois to play football, looking to turn his stolen bases into touchdowns for the Fighting Illini.
Take me to your leader(s)
Other area leaders on the BCR Leaderboard include Hall’s Ashton Pecher with 45 RBIs and 14 doubles, Resetich and teammate Joel Koch with five home runs, Princeton freshman southpaw Tim Forristall with a 1.09 ERA, Princeton senior Danny Cihocki with 78 strikeouts and St. Bede’s Brendan Pillian with six wins.