BCR Roundup for Monday, May 15: Bureau Valley tops Hall 18-3 in regional opener

Lesleigh Maynard was 3 for 4 with a home run, a triple, four runs and three RBIs Monday as the No. 6-seeded Bureau Valley softball team beat No. 11 Hall 18-3 in four innings in a Class 2A Princeton Regional quarterfinal in Manlius.
Landry Hitzler (2 RBIs) had three hits and Madison Smith (RBI), McKinley Canady (2 RBIs) and Emily Wright (RBI) each had two hits for the Storm.
Carly Reglin allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and a walk for Bureau Valley (14-13), which advances to play No. 4 Kewanee on Wednesday.
Charlie Pellegrini hit a home run and had two RBIs for Hall (1-23).
BASEBALL
Putnam County 4, St. Bede 3: Nicholas Currie hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Panthers to a nonconference victory in their regular season finale Monday in Granville.
Blake Billups doubled and drove in three runs for PC (18-13), while Troy Petty was the winning pitcher.
Luke Tunnell and Callan Hueneburg each drove in a run for the Bruins (20-6), who open regional play at Ottawa Marquette on Thursday
JR. HIGH TRACK
IESA Class 1A State: Bradford’s Dusti Smith won the eighth-grade girls’ 400 in 59.53 and was runner-up in the 800 in 2:21.68 and the 1,600 in 5:19.65 Saturday at the Illinois Elementary School Association track and field state meet in East Peoria. Bradford finished fourth with 30 points.
In the eighth grade boys 1A meet, DePue’s Diego Perez, Pablo Excobar, Ismael Mejia and Landon Marquez finished fourth in the 4x200 in 1:45.89.
Marquez placed seventh in the 100 in 12.5 and Ladd’s Brody Bosi was eighth in the high jump at 5-3.
In the boys seventh grade Class 1A meet, LaMoille Allen’s Gage Spangler placed second in the discus with a throw of 110-4, Bradford’s Evan Knobloch finished fifth in the 1,600 in 5:07.56 and LaMoille Allen’s Aiden Robinson was eighth in the 200 in 26.8.
In the seventh grade girls Class 1A meet, LaMoille’s Olivea Glasper took seventh in the shot put at 25-10.