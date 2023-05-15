BCR regional baseball preview

At Ottawa Marquette (1A)
Favorite: (1) Marquette (26-2)
Pairings: Monday - Game 1 - (8) Somonauk (13-8) at (7) Serena (14-12), 4:30 p.m. Game 2 - (9) Newark (10-19) vs. (5) Yorkville Christian (11-10), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday - Game 3 - (1) Ottawa Marquette vs. Winner 1 , 4:30 p.m. Thursday - Game 4 - (3) St. Bede (20-5) vs. Winner 2, 4:30 p.m. Saturday - Championship: Winner 3-4, 1 p.m.
Worthy of note: This regional has all the makings of a classic championship showdown between the 26-2 Crusaders and 20-5 Bruins. Both teams are loaded with coaches with distinguished coaches - St. Bede’s Bill Booker won his 500th win this season and Marquette’s Todd Hopkins has won more than 600, all at Marquette. As good as that story line is, Booker says to not act too fast. “You can’t let that get in the way. We have to play the winner between Newark and Yorkville Christian first. And if you remember, it was us and Yorkville Christian for a regional championship (in 2021). Those guys play good baseball. We have to be prepared for Thursday before we look ahead to anything else,” he said. ... The Bruins are solid on the mound with Alex Ankiewicz (5-1, 1.50), Brendan Pillion (6-0, 2.33) and Seth Ferrari (5-1, 3.27) and at the plate, led by Luke Tunnell (.392) and Pillion (.356). Booker says the Bruins must continue to stick to the game plan. “We haven’t been overpowering people. We’ve done it by moving runners around, playing quality defense and good pitching. It’s more about us and how we have to play to achieve the goals we want,” he said. ... There are three other teams in the field with winning records. ... Semifinals and the finals will be played at Masinelli Field, located at 700 Utica Drive, Ottawa.
BCR Pick: Marquette over St. Bede.
Next: Winner advances to the Elgin Harvest Academy Sectional on Wednesday, May 24 to play the Elgin Regional winner at 5 p.m.
Last year’s regional finals: Marquette 3, Newark 2; Putnam County 13, Yorkville Christian 3
At Orion (2A)
Favorite: (1) Orion (22-9).
Pairings: Monday - Game 1 - (9) Rock Island Alleman at (7) Riverdale (6-14), 4:30 p.m. Game 2 - (10) Rockridge (7-18) at (6) Mercer County (12-13), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday - Game 3: (1) Orion vs. Winner 1, 4:30 p.m. Game 4 - (3) Hall vs. Winner 2, 4:30 p.m. Saturday - Championship: Winners 3-4, 11 a.m.
Worthy of note: The Red Devils have a blind draw for their semifinals, facing either Rockridge, whom they were canceled with in April, and Mercer County, which will be joining the Three Rivers in 2024-25. Hall is gearing up to make some postseason noise, seeking its first regional title since 2019, a year after winning state. “From what we have heard, Mercer County can swing it pretty well. Going to come down to how we perform defensively, on the base paths and delivering on any scoring opportunities that present themselves,” Hall coach Tom Keegan said. .... Hall has the top three hitters in the area - Mac Resetich (.615), Ashton Pecher (.481) and Kyler Lapp (.444). They’ve gained a big hammer on the mound with the return of junior ace Max Bryant (3-0, 2.11) from elbow issues. ... Orion is the TRAC West champion, finishing at 10-2. ... Semifinals and the finals will be played at Love Park, 1400 16th St., Orion.
BCR Pick: Hall over Orion.
Next: Winner advances to the Knoxville Sectional on Thursday, May 25 to play the Farmington Regional winner at 4:30 p.m.
Last year’s regional finals: Sherrard 15, Orion 7
At Princeton (2A)
Favorite: (2) Sherrard (21-6)
Pairings: Monday - Game 1: (11) Erie-Prophetstown (2-20) at (8) Kewanee (5-19), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday - Game 2: (2) Sherrard vs. Winner 1, 4:30 p.m. Thursday - Game 3: (4) Princeton (17-6) vs. (5) Bureau Valley (13-12), 4:30 p.m. Saurday - Championship: Winners 2-3, 1 p.m.
Worthy of note: Friendly rivals Bureau Valley and Princeton will meet in the semifinals, which only creates more excitement for this regional. The Tigers swept this year’s season series (3-0, 12-2). “We like that opportunity to go over there. It’s a rivalry game. I’m sure their kids get up for it. And our kids get up for it. Little added emphasis with the regional, so it’ll be fun,” BV coach Ryan Schisler said. ... The Tigers also welcome the regional rivalry game and playing at home. “I expect this to be a close game. Our winner will likely face Sherrard in the regional championship on Saturday. I expect the championship to be a a good, close game,” PHS coach Wick Warrren said. ... The Tigers have a .309 team batting average, led by sophomore Noah LaPorte (.400, 3 HRs) and brothers Ace (.364) and Augie (.357) Christiansen. Freshman Tyler Forristall (3-1, 1.09) has made for a strong 1-2 punch with senior ace Danny Cihocki (5-2, 1.50). ... The top two men in the lineup, Sam Rouse (.357) and Sam Wright (.371) are the top two hitters for the Storm. The Storm reached last year’s regional finals at Princeton, falling to E-P. ... Sherrard finished second in the TRAC West at 9-3.
BCR Pick: Princeton over Sherrard.
Next: Winner advances to the Knoxville Sectional on Wednesday, May 24 to play the Macomb Regional winner at 4:30 p.m.
Last year’s regional finals: E-P 5, Bureau Valley 2; Sherrard 15, Orion 7
Other area regionals
At Putnam County (1A)
Favorite: (2) Aurora Christian (18-9). Locals: (4) PC (17-13)
At Williamsfield (1A)
Favorite: (1) Annawan/Wethersfield (17-9)
At Sterling Newman (1A)
Favorites: (2) AFC (14-8), (3) Newman (16-8)
At Stark County (1A)
Favorites: (2) Peoria Christian (20-5), (3) Henry (18-6)